Sydney Sweeney Is Now Launching A Lingerie Line With Jeff Bezos

The news comes just as rumors circulate that Sweeney could be the next Bond girl.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sydney Sweeney’s forthcoming business venture is reportedly backed by one of the richest men on Earth. The 27-year-old Emmy nominee is reportedly launching a lingerie line “very soon” with the financial support of Jeff Bezos and his new wife, Lauren Sanchez, whose marriage was attended by Sweeney, per Us Weekly. According to Forbes‘ real-time billionaire list, the Amazon founder currently boasts a net worth of just under $240 billion, putting him fourth behind Mark Zuckerberg ($248.2 billion), Larry Ellison ($277.5 billion) and Elon Musk ($409.9 billion).

Following her breakout role as Cassie on Euphoria, Sweeney has continues to expand her acting career, most recently in the films Anyone But You and Immaculate. Arguably her most significant casting yet is as pioneering female pro boxer Christy Martin, a part for which she reportedly gained 30 pounds. But Sweeney also boasts a supercharged business portfolio that includes ambassadorships with HeyDude footwear, Bai beverages, Laneige skincare and Kérastase haircare, as well as product collabs with Frankies Bikinis, Ford, Dr. Squatch (which offers Sweeney bathwater-infused soap) and Baskin Robbins.

She previously provided insight into the source of her unrelenting drive in an interview with Glamour last year. “I knew that I could never actually fail because, I mean, on a very broad scale, my family did lose everything. They did get a divorce. Whether or not that was because of coming [to Los Angeles], it definitely was a catalyst for it. So I knew I had to succeed in some capacity so that it wasn’t for nothing.”

“It’s a weird feeling when people are like, ‘Oh, you’re successful,’ or say, ‘You’ve made it,’” she mused added. “It doesn’t feel like that because there’s so much more I want to accomplish and achieve. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I’d like to do in my life.”

Aside from her Bezos-backed lingerie business, another would-be milestone moment for Sweeney is churning in the tabloid rumor mill: The Sun and Cosmopolitan have suggested that she may have been tapped by director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) to appear in Bond 26. Considering the height of Sweeney’s star, the fact that she attended Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding, and Amazon MGM Studios’ acquisition of the James Bond property’s creative control from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the pieces would seem to be in place for Sweeney to appear alongside 007’s yet-named successor.