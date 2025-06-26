Sydney Sweeney’s Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Collab Is Her Sweetest Endorsement Deal Yet

From used bathwather soaps to a decidedly more wholesome rainbow sherbet collaboration.

(Baskin-Robbins)

Sydney Sweeney simply can’t be stopped. The breakout actress and brand partnership powerhouse is following up those viral Dr. Squatch soaps made from her used bathwater with her latest endorsement deal—an ice cream collab with Baskin-Robbins. The summer campaign features the Anyone But You star enjoying “Sydney’s Signature Scoop”— rainbow sherbet in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with rainbow sprinkles and topped with gummi bears—and sipping a rainbow sherbet-flavored “Sydney’s Signature Fizz” to promote the launch of a limited-time “Sweet on Sydney” menu.

It’s just the latest evidence that the so-called “Sydney Sweeney Industrial Complex” continues to dominate everything in its path, racking up a lucrative corporate portfolio that includes deals with Armani, Miu Miu, Bai Drinks, Guess, Savage X Fenty, Dickies, Frankie’s Bikinis, Kérastase haircare, Laneige skincare, and Ford for a clothing collection and custom Mustang GT project.

(Baskin-Robbins)

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — it’s where a lot of great memories were made, and I still find myself going back pretty often,” said Sweeney in a Baskin-Robbins statement announcing the campaign. “Rainbow Sherbet has always been a favorite, so getting to see it featured like this feels really special.”

The ice cream chain is clearly hoping to get a boost from Sweeney’s considerable star power. Adweek reports that nearly 1 million fans entered an Instagram contest to win one of Sweeney’s 100 limited-edition “Bathwater Bliss” Dr. Squatch soaps that were graced with the actress’s bathwater. (The rest will retail for $8 each. )

(Baskin-Robbins)

Naturally, Sweeney also stars in the national campaign for her namesake Baskin-Robbins sweets. In a new commercial, the Euphoria bombshell is seen obsessively stopping by her local shop in search of her favorite flavors, much to the surprise of the store’s awestruck scoopers.

Baskin-Robbin’s Sweet on Sydney menu is available nationwide beginning July 1 while supplies last.