Sydney Sweeney & Ford Debut Second Workwear Collection

Get your motor running.

The auto garage isn’t exactly a bastion of style or stunning looks, but Maxim Hot 100 star Sydney Sweeney has set about changing that in some major ways, especially with her love of restoring vintage wheels to their former gear. Sweeney now has even more tools for the job, as she just debuted a second workwear collection with Ford that heats things up in the garage just a bit.

Sweeney previously was the face of a spring Ford x Dickies campaign, and the Euphoria star’s first collection with the duo sold out in less than 36 hours.

The latest collection should inspire similar fervor, and it’s a tightly edited capsule that draws direct inspiration from Sweeney’s 1965 Mustang and her childhood growing up in a family of mechanics.

Sweeney’s second effort with Ford and Dickies covers workwear classics fit for the auto shop, including denim coveralls, a corduroy hat, a T-shirt, a racing jacket and a keychain.

An online lookbook showcases other female auto restoration enthusiasts and even includes a guide with instructions on basic vehicle maintenance.

“I love working in the garage and was so excited to partner with Ford on a clothing line that’s comfortable in and out of the shop,” Sweeney said. “I was so thrilled that Ford wanted to use auto enthusiasts to model the clothing and create content that teaches people how to do basic maintenance tasks on their vehicles.”

Sweeney said that being able to maintain and work on her own car has been “empowering,” adding that she hopes the collection will “inspire others who may have never considered working on their vehicle themselves to give it a try.”

Sweeney’s love for Ford dates back to her days learning to drive her grandfather’s Ford pick-up truck, and it looks like Sweeney’s passion for vintage vehicles (and the accompanying gear) won’t slow down any time soon.