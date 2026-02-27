Adidas Originals Taps Samuel L. Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Jennie, James Harden For Spring Campaign

Checking into “Hotel Superstar” with a who’s who of global icons.

(Adidas Originals)

Kendall Jenner, Samuel L. Jackson, K-pop queen Jennie, rapper Baby Keem and NBA hoopster James Harden all check into “Hotel Superstar” for Adidas Original’s new spring campaign.

Starring this roster of “cross-generational iconic individuals,” Jackson narrates his quest for his “superstar” in the video. Individuality and creativity sit at the heart of the campaign, the sportswear giant said.

”The campaign celebrates the next era of the Superstar through both timeless design and cultural relevance,” said Adidas Originals VP of Marketing. Annie Barrett, as the company tapped Jenner and others to rock classic Adidas Superstars. Jenner also sizzles in black Adidas briefs while donning the iconic three-stripe logo jacket.

(JENNIE/Courtesy of Adidas Originals)

“Superstars never go away, they are timeless and iconic,” Barrett added of the campaign, which also incorporates rising pop star Olivia Dean and skateboarding icon Tyshawn Jone. “This season, we continue to show the relevance of this sneaker across music, fashion, sport, and art. The new campaign pushes the bounds of reality with unexpected twists.”

(Olivia Dean/Courtesy of Adidas Originals)

Calling out a new design twist that features a cleaner finish and updated look for the Superstar, Adidas Originals noted the style is “reimagined but unmistakably true to its DNA,” while also continuing “to lead as a global emblem of authenticity – a shoe that remains as powerful and iconic today as ever.”

Captured by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, Jackson scours the “Hotel Superstar” for the next global icon, each fittingly rocking Adidas in a way uniquely their own. Jenner in particular also sports the Equipment Blocking Red Jacket in a new fashion befitting the model and actress. If individuality is the name of the game this spring season, Adidas Originals has found the right cast and crew to chart a fresh course for the legendary kicks.