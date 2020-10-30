Model and Vlogger Amanda Cerny Asks The Internet: 'Should I Make An OnlyFans?'

Vote now to help this gorgeous influencer decide if she should join OnlyFans.

OnlyFans hosts paywalled photos and videos from all manner of enterprising celebrities, spanning from former adult film star Mia Khalifa to rapper Cardi B and supermodel Kendall Jenner.

But model, vlogger and fitness influencer Amanda Cerny may be the first to let her massive social media fan base decide whether she becomes a creator on the subscription-based content platform.

Cerny boasts has more than 45 million followers combined across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and the Internet celebrity is asking them all to weigh in on her racy OnlyFans proposition via VersusGame.

"I have a fun game and a serious question for you: Should I make an OnlyFans? " Cerny asks in the video above. "You can Vote 'Yas, Queen' or 'No, don't do it you innocent soul,' but don't vote here! Go to VersusGame.com to vote because you can win $1,000 overnight."

And if you're not already familiar with how the online prediction game works, allow Amanda to give you a quick rundown here:

