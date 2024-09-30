Ana De Armas Battles Baddies In ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ Trailer

Set between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

(Lionsgate Movies/YouTube)

Ana de Armas wasn’t done with action franchises after her buzzy Bond Girl turn in the latest 007 film, No Time To Die. The Cuban-born bombshell is now demolishing bad guys in the lead role of a John Wick spin-off movie.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, stars de Armas as Eve Macarro, who is “beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma,” according to the official plot synopsis.

The trailer’s highlights include de Armas wielding a flamethrower, beating down a hapless opponent during martial arts training, and asking Keanu Reeves for advice to the strains of the “Ballerina” chorus from Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

“How do I start doing what you do?,” de Armas’ character asks Reeves’ Wick, who responds, “Looks like you already have.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus—and, from the John Wick films—Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and Reeves himself.

De Armas told Collider that the film’s reshoots, which delayed the release by a year, turned out to be “really spectacular.” Returning John Wick director Chad Stahelski helmed the additional action sequences. “All we did in those reshoots had to be there,” de Armas said. “We got amazing footage. It’s really spectacular.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025. Watch the trailer above.