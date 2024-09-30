Ana De Armas Battles Baddies In ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ Trailer

Set between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Sep 30, 2024
(Lionsgate Movies/YouTube)

Ana de Armas wasn’t done with action franchises after her buzzy Bond Girl turn in the latest 007 film, No Time To Die. The Cuban-born bombshell is now demolishing bad guys in the lead role of a John Wick spin-off movie.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, stars de Armas as Eve Macarro, who is “beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma,” according to the official plot synopsis.

The trailer’s highlights include de Armas wielding a flamethrower, beating down a hapless opponent during martial arts training, and asking Keanu Reeves for advice to the strains of the “Ballerina” chorus from Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.”

“How do I start doing what you do?,” de Armas’ character asks Reeves’ Wick, who responds, “Looks like you already have.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus—and, from the John Wick films—Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and Reeves himself.

De Armas told Collider that the film’s reshoots, which delayed the release by a year, turned out to be “really spectacular.” Returning John Wick director Chad Stahelski helmed the additional action sequences. “All we did in those reshoots had to be there,” de Armas said. “We got amazing footage. It’s really spectacular.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025. Watch the trailer above.

Tags:

Read This Next

Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Shine In These Throwback Portraits

Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Shine In These Throwback Portraits

By Maxim | Sep 24, 2024

Meet Rising Model Caroline Silta

Meet Rising Model Caroline Silta

By Maxim | Sep 19, 2024

This Fashionable Photo Book Goes Undercover With The Origins Of ‘James Bond Style’

This Fashionable Photo Book Goes Undercover With The Origins Of ‘James Bond Style’

By Maxim | Sep 27, 2024

Nike Teams With Legendary Designer Nigo For Air Force III Sneaker & Streetwear Line

Nike Teams With Legendary Designer Nigo For Air Force III Sneaker & Streetwear Line

By Maxim | Sep 26, 2024

‘Concord’ Director Reportedly Steps Down Following Game’s Failure, Fellow Firewalk Studios Devs Presume Mass Layoffs Inbound

‘Concord’ Director Reportedly Steps Down Following Game’s Failure, Fellow Firewalk Studios Devs Presume Mass Layoffs Inbound

By Bounding Into Comics | Sep 20, 2024

6 Movies Like Arrival That Will Blow Your Mind

6 Movies Like Arrival That Will Blow Your Mind

By SNIPdaily | Sep 7, 2024

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Honorees Include Lupita Nyong’o and Annette Bening

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Honorees Include Lupita Nyong’o and Annette Bening

By MovieMaker Magazine | Sep 26, 2024

11 Best Cute Brunette Friends in ’80s Movies

11 Best Cute Brunette Friends in ’80s Movies

By MovieMaker Magazine | Sep 14, 2024

In Celebration Of Its 10th Anniversary, Bandai Namco Announces Remaster For PS Vita Defining Action RPG ‘Freedom Wars’

In Celebration Of Its 10th Anniversary, Bandai Namco Announces Remaster For PS Vita Defining Action RPG ‘Freedom Wars’

By Bounding Into Comics | Sep 21, 2024