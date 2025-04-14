Apple Vision Pro: The Best Immersive Headset Videos To Watch Right Now

Headset-centric videos that cover everything from Metallica and The Weeknd to MLB and MLS games.

Credit: Apple

The Apple Vision Pro is still looking to captivate users. When the buzzed-about mixed reality headset first arrived in February 2024, there was very little content available that specifically leveraged the AVP’s excellent, high-res display. Now, a bit over a year later, Apple’s content creation team has enlisted some big names and unique experiences to create some of the most compelling immersive headset videos yet. Paving the way for feature-length films and live broadcasts of sporting and music events, Apple’s growing library of immersive short films, available exclusively on the Vision Pro, is a study in the future of entertainment and delivers an experience that’s not designed for traditional screens. But even if you’re not currently rocking an Apple headset, here are some of the best videos on the Vision Pro right now.

Metallica

The heavy rock icons rock out in this one-of-a-kind concert experience that’s setting a new bar for backstage experiences. (Link)

VIP Yankee Stadium

Credit: Apple

Get VIP access to the House that Ruth Built. From dugout to locker room, take a behind the scenes tour of last year’s Yankees/Dodgers regular season series that would end up previewing the MLB Championship. (Link)

MLS Cup Highlights

Credit: Apple

One of the first of Apple’s Immersive videos for the Vision Pro, highlights from 2023’s MLS playoffs deliver field-level access to all the action of the beautiful game. (Link)

Submerged

The first of its kind, scripted immersive film is a heart pumping imagining of a WWII submarine’s brush with a torpedo…and death. (Link)

Adventure

Credit: Apple

With four parts in the series so far, Adventure takes a look at some of the most extreme sports athletes in the world’s most exotic locations. Stunningly beautiful while also downright terrifying at times, it’s a first-hand look at experiences most would never even think about attempting. (Link)

The Weeknd ‘Open Hearts’

The Weeknd stars in this first-of-its-kind music video made specifically for the Apple Vision Pro. It’s a surreal trip through a hyper-stylized cityscape set to the The Weeknd’s song, “Open Hearts.” (Link)

Elevated

Credit: Apple

Take a look at the coasts, cliffs, waterfalls and volcanoes of Hawaii in this soaring tour of the island’s unparalleled natural majesty. (Link)

NBA All-Star Weekend Highlights

Credit: Apple

Get a courtside seat to the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend to catch all the gravity-defying antics of the biggest stars in pro hoops. (Link)

Boundless

Credit: Apple

This fledgling series sets out to give a first-hand look of what some may consider bucket list experiences. From ice surfing to hot air ballooning, these once-in-a-lifetime moments can be relived on the Vision Pro. (Link)