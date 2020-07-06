Ariel Winter Reveals New Platinum Blonde Hair

Winter's blonde bombshell look led some to compare her to Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones"

Getty Images

Former Modern Family actress Ariel Winter has followed the lead of fellow Instagram bombshell Emily Ratajkowski and gone blonde.

Winter, who previously made headlines when she dyed her brunette locks red back in February, revealed her new platinum blond look on—where else?—Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winter debuted her new look with a slideshow on the 'Gram on Saturday, referencing Emilia Clarke’s flaxen-haired Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen in a series of outdoor snaps.

“Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!,” the 22-year-old actress captioned the photos, referencing the classic line from the HBO fantasy show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fans and friends praised her new 'do in the comments section, with Winter's boyfriend Luke Brenward writing "Targaryen,” and another person calling her a “real life queen of dragons.”