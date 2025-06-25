Ava Max Is Taking Her ‘Don’t Click Play’ Album On A North American Tour

The “Lovin’ Myself” singer and former Maxim cover star is headed to a city near you.

(Gilles Bensimon)

Ava Max’s U.S. fans are singing “hallelujah,” as the dance pop sensation recently announced a 16-date North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Don’t Click Play. The former Maxim cover model’s shows kick off on September 3 at L.A.’s Greek Theatre before heading to Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, Toronto and Chicago.

Tickets went on sale on June 20 following the release of singles “Lovin’ Myself” and “Lost Your Faith” from her upcoming Don’t Click Play LP, due out August 22.

“This song came from a moment where I finally realized I didn’t need anyone else’s validation to feel whole,” Max told Rolling Stone of the former, self-empowering track. “I’ve been through a lot of phases in my career, highs, lows, public scrutiny, private growth, and through all of that, I started to understand that the most important relationship I’ll ever have is the one I have with myself.”

