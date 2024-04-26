Bang & Olufsen Wants To Make CD Players Cool Again With The Beosystem 9000c

The high-end audio brand is trying to bring CD players back with a sleek new system.

(Bang & Olufsen)

What’s old is new again, and in fact, better than ever: In the same fashion that turntables have come roaring back, Bang & Olufsen is betting big on the return of the CD player with the revamped Beosystem 9000c.

(Bang & Olufsen)

Another “Recreated Classic” from Bang & Olufsen, the high-end audio brand bills the handsome, CD system as a “beacon of beautiful sound, and your personal record store window.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

CDs are displayed vertically in the streamlined design, which pairs up with Beolab 28 speakers for next-level audio quality and pays homage to the famed throwback design.

As the company notes, they’ve “stripped the original Beosound 9000 CD player to its core and rebuilt it from the ground up.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

The luxury audio company just might be onto something: MusicWeek.com reported earlier this year that not only did vinyl album sales increase for the 16th consecutive year in 2023, but CD sales increased for the first time in two decades, nothing that the “annual rate of decline for CD (sales) slowed to its lowest level since 2015, dropping by 6.9% to 10.8 million units.”

(Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen also bills the stylish launch as bringing the past into the future, a change of pace for a medium that struggled across the past two decades.

(Bang & Olufsen)

The company calls out the physical nature of holding a CD and CD case, admiring its artwork and ultimately, experiencing more crisp and powerful fidelity than streaming.

“As champions of fidelity, we meticulously recreated this iconic CD player to give you every note, detail and beat of your collection,” Bang & Olufsen said.