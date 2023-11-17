Beyoncé Among Superstars Exploring Residencies At The Sphere In Las Vegas
U2’s residency at the immersive Sin City venue ends in February.
Fresh off her RENAISSANCE tour that wrapped last month, Beyoncé is reportedly among the A-list artists considering taking the stage at The Sphere, a $2.3 billion Las Vegas venue that boasts the world’s biggest and highest-resolution LED screen.
U2’s 36-show UV Achtung Baby residency ends February at the 20,000-seat Sphere, which is also currently screening Darren Aronofsky’s immersive head trip of a movie, Postcard from Earth. There have been no other musical acts announced yet to perform there.
The New York Post reports that Beyoncé and her team—including Jay-Z and her manager/mom Tina Knowles—toured the venue and asked for for a lavish $10 million budget—roughly the same as U2—to produce the show.
The Post notes that Beyoncé isn’t the only superstar in talks to take Sin City’s most high-tech and high-profile stage. Other musical heavyweights reportedly interested include Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.
A trailer for her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, recently dropped to the delight of the “Beyhive” fanbase. Watch it above before it hits theaters on Dec. 1.