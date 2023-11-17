Beyoncé Among Superstars Exploring Residencies At The Sphere In Las Vegas

U2’s residency at the immersive Sin City venue ends in February.

(Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé/YouTube)

Fresh off her RENAISSANCE tour that wrapped last month, Beyoncé is reportedly among the A-list artists considering taking the stage at The Sphere, a $2.3 billion Las Vegas venue that boasts the world’s biggest and highest-resolution LED screen.

U2’s 36-show UV Achtung Baby residency ends February at the 20,000-seat Sphere, which is also currently screening Darren Aronofsky’s immersive head trip of a movie, Postcard from Earth. There have been no other musical acts announced yet to perform there.

The New York Post reports that Beyoncé and her team—including Jay-Z and her manager/mom Tina Knowles—toured the venue and asked for for a lavish $10 million budget—roughly the same as U2—to produce the show.

The Post notes that Beyoncé isn’t the only superstar in talks to take Sin City’s most high-tech and high-profile stage. Other musical heavyweights reportedly interested include Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

A trailer for her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, recently dropped to the delight of the “Beyhive” fanbase. Watch it above before it hits theaters on Dec. 1.