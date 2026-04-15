Beyoncé Stuns In Lace Bodysuit To Promote Her Cécred Hair Care Brand

The “Levii’s Jeans” singer looks even better in upscale lingerie.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé is trading her Levis for luxe lingerie in a pair of Instagram posts promoting her upscale hair care brand. Donning a cream and beige ensemble built upon a Zimmermann bodysuit and lacy-detailed booty shorts, the Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter artist showcased impressively full blonde curls made possible by products from Cécred.

Alongside the post, the brand wrote, “There’s only one way, the right way…to do heat styling. Our founder, Beyoncé, uses our THERMAL SHIELD MIST, VOLUMIZING MOUSSE, and FLEXIBLE HOLD HAIRSPRAY to get the perfect bounce and volume.” An accompanying video features behind-the-scenes snippets showing Queen Bey getting her hair styled for the shoot, as well as a dance-heavy Cécred fashion show—watch until the end, and you’ll see Beyoncé bust a little move.

Officially launched in early 2024, Cécred’s products and mission are said to be inspired by Beyoncé’s upbringing in her mother’s hair salon. Shortly after, it hit Ulta Beauty’s distribution network and achieved a sales frequency of one unit every 16 seconds, a pace that ultimately helped Cécred hit $100 million in revenue less than a year after launch.

Many of its core products feature patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment technology, which uses wool-derived keratin and honey to repair and strengthen hair strands from within. The Thermal Shield Mist, Volumizing Mousse, and Flexible Hold Hairspray mentioned in the brand’s IG caption all feature “Stemshield Complex,” which promises to “shield and protect hair” at styling temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, the Beyhive is still anxiously waiting for Beyoncé to complete her album trilogy comprising 2022’s Renaissance and 2024’s Cowboy Carter, which won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Her ninth studio album, unofficially referred to as Act III, hasn’t been given a release date, but many fans optimistically expect it to arrive on May 29, 2026. This speculation is driven by a consistent pattern in her release cycle: both Renaissance (Act I) and Cowboy Carter (Act II) were released on the 29th of the month on a Friday. In the year 2026, May 29th is the only date that satisfies this “29th on a Friday” rule. Bolstering this potential timeline is the fact that Beyoncé is co-chairing the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, which presents a prime opportunity to debut Act III‘s distinct aesthetic.