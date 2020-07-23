Watch Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Meet Their Imprisoned Future Selves in New 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer

An new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer delves deeper into the frenzied, time-traveling storyline of the buddy-comedy threequel staring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

The first trailer set up the premise, which is that the now-middle-aged best friends are using a time machine to steal a humanity-uniting song from their future selves, with goal of bringing harmony to the universe.

But with an extra minute of runtime, the second official trailer shows more whacky scenes. The eponymous duo visits a future where they are both imprisoned and jacked, while their daughters travel to Europe during what is presumably Classical Period of music to recruit members for the "most extraordinary" band. All four of them somehow end up in hell, where Bill and Ted confront "Death."

Surely it'll all come together when Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on-demand and in theaters on September 1.