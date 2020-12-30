Billie Eilish Reacts To Losing 100K Followers After Sharing Breast Art on Instagram

Getty Images

Billie Eilish may famously favor figure-concealing baggy clothes, but the "No Time to Die" singer temporarily lost 100,000 Instagram followers by sharing a NSFW IG Stories post of art depicting the nude female form.

Instagram

As part of the viral "Post a Photo Of" Instagram challenge that fellow celebs like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber have participated in, Eilish shared art she'd created of bare breasts, nipples and butts.

Her specific challenge was to post a pic of "your lock screen"—a painting of two nude women—and "a drawing you're really proud of"—a sketch of multiple nude female torsos.

As one of fan documented on Twitter, Eilish's follower count appears to have dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million after the art was shared in her Instagram Stories.

"BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS," the fan wrote. Upon catching wind of the deficit, Eilish followed up with another post captioned, "LMFAOOO y’all babies smh."

Whether the dip was actually related to the racy images is unclear, but Eilish had since more than made up for lost followers by hitting 73.1 million followers by press time. The now-expired art was preserved by Cosmopolitan and Consequence of Sound.

This isn't the first time the "Bad Girl" artist has commented on body image issues related to the female figure. She previously debuted a moodily-lit short film "Not My Responsibility" in which the 19-year-old singer slowly removes her shirt during an emotional monologue addressing the public's perceptions of her own body and work.

"Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she intones.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it.

Why?"