Bitcoin 2025: See These EDM Artists During World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event

Check out live performances from three EDM standouts if you’re in Vegas for Bitcoin 2025.

Acraze (Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

For crypto enthusiasts gathering at this week’s Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas—billed as “the world’s largest Bitcoin event”—there will be plenty of Bitcoin-savvy speakers and events from May 27-29 at the Venetian Convention Center, not to mention the attractions at the Venetian Resort itself. But seeing as EDM deejays are among the biggest draws on the Strip, here’s three essential artists to catch while you’re there.

Acraze at Encore Beach Club (May 28)

Wednesday night in Vegas can take a little extra ambition, but it shouldn’t be hard to find it this week when Acraze visits Encore Beach Club inside the Wynn Las Vegas for his moonlit poolside residency. Since his breakout success in 2021 following his chart topping hit “Do It To It”, Acraze (born Charlie Duncker) has been at the center of the EDM scene. His fusion of house, pop-friendly anthems and dirty basslines led Acraze to helm many of the world’s most coveted DJ booths — including the Encore Beach Club at Night. The tropical oasis boasts 40-foot palm trees, 8 private bungalows, 28 cabanas and a trio of glimmering tiered pools in its 55,000 square feet of frolic, its swaggy-chic vibes providing the perfect backdrop. Get tickets here.

Deorro at Hakkasan Nightclub (May 29)

If you want to extend the Memorial Day Weekend vibes look no further than Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand when Deorro returns with his signature brand of driving tech-house. No stranger to big rooms and global festival stages, the Los Angeles born and raised producer ( Erick Orrosquieta by name) always delivers when he crosses state lines. This Thursday night soirée could be the perfect way to close out the month. Get tickets here.

Kygo at Palm Tree Beach Club (May 29)

With hit after trop-house hit on the Billboard charts, it didn’t take long for Kygo to cement himself as one of the premiere producer/DJs in the EDM world. Having collaborated with superstars like Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Imagine Dragons, the Singapore-born, Norwegian-raised superstar only works with the best in the business. So it makes sense his growing global entertainment and lifestyle brand, Palm Tree Crew, recently partnered with Vegas nightlife heavyweights Tao Group to create the Palm Tree Beach Club venue at the MGM Grand. You don’t want to miss out on seeing Palm Tree Beach Club at least once while in Vegas — the 60,000 square foot venue includes indulgences like a saltwater pool, 12 bungalows and 10 cabanas to accommodate some 3,000 rabid partygoers. Fitting ambassadors to bring Kygo’s vision for the ultimate club night to life. Get tickets here.