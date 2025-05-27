Bitcoin 2025: Where To Eat, Drink & Play At The Venetian Las Vegas

Place your bets on the Venetian’s hottest attractions.

Bar Mia (The Venetian Resort)

Crypto fans are flocking to Las Vegas for this week’s Bitcoin 2025 to take in the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference from May 27-29 at the Venetian Convention Center. But in-between listening to speakers and attending crypto-adjacent events, attendees should also check out the rest of the Venetian Resort. The Sin City icon recently wrapped up $1.1 billion of it’s $1.5 billion reinvestment plan, which includes everything from redesigned luxury suites to new bars and restaurants, a high-limit gaming lounge, an upgraded sportsbook and the largest poker room on the Strip. Bet on our top Venetian picks below.

Food & Drink

COTE Korean Steakhouse (The Venetian Resort)

Sample the sustainably-sourced raw bar, charcuterie and veggie options at Gjelina Las Vegas or elevated Japanese fare at the sushi and sake spot Nomikai, two of the Venetian’s buzziest new eateries. Or sip a classic cocktail at the Art Deco-inspired watering hole Bar Mia before a night out at the clubs or the nearby Sphere. The Venetian is also preparing to unveil Via Via, a new food hall set to debut later this summer that will feature outposts of New Orleans sandwich mecca Turkey and the Wolf along with New York City’s Scarr’s Pizza and Ivan Ramen. Later in the year, two major fine dining destinations—COTE, the acclaimed Korean steakhouse, and Bazaar Meat by José Andrés—will also join the belt-busting lineup.

Entertainment

(The Venetian Resort)

The Venetian currently hosts two signature residencies—the world-renowned magician Shin Lim and the undisputed queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese at Voltaire. For daytime lounging, the resort has stunning rooftop pool decks, with eleven pools across five acres at The Venetian and The Palazzo, where guests can reserve cabanas, lounge chairs, and daybeds. And should you want to check out the mind-blowing Sphere, it’s just a short walk away via a Venetian bridge.

Gaming

(The Venetian Resort)

The Venetian recently expanded it’s prodigious poker room, making it the biggest one on the Strip. Check out The Palazzo High Limit Gaming Lounge and the newly-upgraded Yahoo! Sportsbook, which offers streamlined betting stations, a dedicated bar, and fan caves for the ultimate game-day experience.