Bitcoin 2026 Day 3: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 29
Hip-hop legend Afroman is set to light up the stage during a very on-brand 4:20 timeslot.
The end of Bitcoin 2026 is nigh, and you definitely don’t want to miss Day 3 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference because you got high. Hip-hop legend Afroman is set to light up the premier Nakamoto stage in a very on-brand 4:20 timeslot. While best known for his hazy 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” the star spangled suit-donning rapper has been heralded as a free speech champion in the wake of a years-long battle with Ohio sheriff’s deputies, who raided his home, found nothing, and unsuccessfully sued him after he cut security footage of the raid into viral music videos. Whale (VIP) passholders also have the exclusive opportunity to catch the Freedom of Speech artist’s fireside chat with Tracy Hoyos-Lopez, Head of Strategic Initiatives for crypto trading platform Kraken.
Twitter and Block Inc. (formerly Square) founder Jack Dorsey—one of the most buzzed-about speakers at Bitcoin 2026—will take the Nakamoto stage alongside filmmaker Eugene Jarecki a couple of hours prior to Afroman’s performance to discuss The Six Billion Dollar Man. The lauded documentary on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, which won the first-ever Golden Globe Prize for Documentary, is being distributed exclusively to Bitcoiners. Dorsey’s Block point-of-sale system recently gave merchants the ability to accept Bitcoin without any service fees and, just this week, acquired 114 BTC to bring its corporate treasury holdings to 9,000 BTC (worth about $691 million).
Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, hits the Nakamoto stage at noon for a panel titled “From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S.,” joined by Calamos Investments President and CEO John Koudounis and moderated by Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas. Trump arrives with fresh momentum: American Bitcoin recently completed the deployment of nearly 11,300 new mining rigs at its Drumheller, Alberta site, expanding its fleet to roughly 89,000 ASIC miners.
See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 3 agenda below:
Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Wednesday, April 29
10:00–10:30 AM | Strategies for Bitcoin Personal Finance | Nakamoto Stage
- Brian Harrington (Moderator), YouTuber, Brian Harrington
- Sam, YouTuber, My Financial Friend
- Aaron Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Founder, Altcoin Daily
- Austin Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Altcoin Daily
10:00–10:30 AM | The Network Effect of Bitcoin Education | Genesis Stage
- Matt Mosich (Moderator), President & Owner, The Mosich Group
- Larry Spraker, Bitcoin Educator, BTC Isla
- Gabriel Kurman, Author, Bitcoin Circular Economies
- Zach Wischler, Director of Sales, Casa
- Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai
10:00–10:30 AM | The Corporate Bitcoin Journey: Lessons from Early Allocators | Enterprise Stage
- Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.
- Brian Consolvo, KPMG LLP
- Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP
- Urban Lavrenčič, Director, NiceHash
10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
10:15–10:30 AM | You’re Wrong About L2s: Economic vs Technical Scaling | Open Source Stage
- Red Sheehan, Software Engineer, Taproot Wizards
10:15–10:45 AM | Bitcoin’s Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback | Energy Stage
- Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)
- Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology
- Leo Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Development, Canaan Inc.
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
10:30–11:00 AM | Protocol vs Platform: Nostr’s Utility Beyond Social Media | Open Source Stage
- Derek Ross (Moderator), Developer Relations, Soapbox
- David Strayhorn, CoFounder, NosFabrica
- William Casarin, CEO, Damus
- Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise
10:30–11:00 AM | Battle-Tested Strategies of Holding Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet | Enterprise Stage
- Julia Duzon (Moderator), Chief Operating Officer, River
- Di Lewis, CFO, BTC Inc
- Leon Johnson, Head of Operations, Fedi
- Štěpán Uherík, CFO, Trezor Company
10:30–11:00 AM | From HODL to Home: Bitcoin-Backed Loans Meet Mortgages | Nakamoto Stage
- Leon Wankum (Moderator), Head of Bitcoin Strategies, oneVest
- Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending
- CJ Konstantinos, Founder & CEO, Peoples Reserve
10:30–11:30 AM | Isabella Santos and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla
- Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast
- Erik Cason (Moderator), President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty
10:30–11:00 AM | Making Bitcoin Babies: Sovereignty Starts in the Womb | Genesis Stage
- Conor Chepenik (Moderator), Bitcoin Adoption Specialist, Lead Writer, Swan / Bitcoinnews.com
- Justine Harper, Sovereign Bitcoin Mama
- Katie The Russian, CMO, CitizenX
10:45–11:30 AM | Workshop: Solo Miners | Workshop & 101 Area
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
10:45–11:00 AM | Hashrate is Not What You Think It Is | Energy Stage
- Mike Segal, Security and Infrastructure Expert, Evertas
11:00–11:15 AM | The Bitcoin Developer Ecosystem | Open Source Stage
- niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++
11:00–11:30 AM | Zoomer to Boomer: Why Each Generation Needs Bitcoin | Genesis Stage
- Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based
- Mel Sands, Creator and Producer, The Bitcoin Boomers
- Ben GenZ4BTC, Business owner, Genz4btc
- John Drew, Producer, BitcoinDay
- Ali Tager, VP, External Affairs, National Cryptocurrency Association
11:00–11:15 AM | The Trillion-Dollar Bridge: How Bond Markets Will Fuel the Bitcoin Credit Revolution | Nakamoto Stage
- Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, Ledn
- Adam Reeds, Co-Founder and CEO, Ledn
11:00–11:30 AM | Building Bitcoin Wealth Through Trusts, Insurance & Inheritance | Enterprise Stage
- Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners
- Jeff Vandrew Jr., Board Member, Gannett Trust Company & Unchained
- Zac Townsend, CEO, Meanwhile
- Jake Claver, CEO & Principal, Digital Ascension Group
11:00–11:30 AM | Developing Data Centers from the Ground Up | Energy Stage
- Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners
- Glenn Miller, Partner and Co-Chair, Affordable Housing and Community Development Practice, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Jay Zapata, CEO & Cofounder, Satokie
- Adam Wiggins, Director of Data Center Solutions-AMER, Camfil
11:15–11:50 AM | Spark & Ark: The Next Generation of Layer Two | Open Source Stage
- Roy Sheinfeld (Moderator), CEO, Breez
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
- Matthew Vuk, Researcher, Second
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet
11:15–11:25 AM | Keynote: Steak ‘n Shake | Nakamoto Stage
- Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer, Steak ‘n Shake
11:25–11:40 AM | Keynote: Bitmain | Nakamoto Stage
- Irene Gao, President of Mining, Bitmain
11:30 AM–12:10 PM | Allocating Scarce Assets: Energy, Compute, & Bitcoin | Energy Stage
- Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd
- Salman Khan, Chief Financial Officer, MARA
- Rory Murray, VP of Digital Asset Management, CleanSpark
- Matt Williams, Head of Financial Services, Luxor Technology
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Teaching Private Credit: How to Value Bitcoin Companies | Enterprise Stage
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Jonathan Kirkwood
- Scott Marmoll, Founder and Managing Director, Capital B Advisory
- Marc Syz, CEO, BYZ Partners
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin: Did It Change You, or Did You Find It at the Right Time? | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc
- Paul Keating, Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal
- Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve
- Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Why You Need to Start a Podcast | Genesis Stage
- Dan Webb (Moderator), Program Coordinator, The Bitcoin Conference
- Staci Costopoulos, Podcast Host & Community Builder, The Bitcoin Nova Podcast
- Robin Seyr, Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast
- Paula Iversen, Podcast Host, The Bitcoin Edge
11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Protecting Free Speech with Nostr | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
- William Casarin, CEO, Damus
- Alex Li, Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation
11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Through the Eyes of a Cypherpunk Legend: Hyperbitcoinization = HyperAmericanization | Nakamoto Stage
- Paul Rosenberg
11:50 AM–12:30 PM | An Explanation of Post-Quantum Signature Schemes | Open Source Stage
- Mike Schmidt (Moderator), Executive Director, Brink
- conduition, Protocol Researcher, Independent
- Tadge Dryja, Researcher
- Jonas Nick, Director of Research, Blockstream
12:00–12:45 PM | Spaces Protocol: Sovereign Bitcoin Identity | Workshop & 101 Area
- Andrew Lunde, Bitcoin+Enterprise Integration: Sovereign Names and Identity, Lunde Cognitive Effects, Inc.
12:00–12:30 PM | Documenting the Rise of Bitcoin Through Filmmaking | Genesis Stage
- Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla
- Shooter, Filmmaker, No More Inflation
- Webworthy, Videographer and Filmmaker, BTCPay Server & BTC Inc
12:00–12:30 PM | Corporate Bitcoin in Europe: Regulation, Challenges & Opportunities | Enterprise Stage
- Stefania Barbaglio (Moderator)
- Carmen Constenla Baliñas, Director of Investor Relations, Vanadi Treasury
- Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury
- Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc
12:00–12:30 PM | From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S. | Nakamoto Stage
- Eric Balchunas (Moderator), Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
- Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin
- John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments
12:00–12:30 PM | Activism in the Age of AI | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights
12:10–12:30 PM | The Game Theory Behind Miner Centralization | Energy Stage
- Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon
12:30–1:00 PM | How Real is the Quantum Threat? | Nakamoto Stage
- Alex Thorn (Moderator), Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
- James O’Beirne
- Hunter Beast, Senior Protocol Engineer, Anduro
- Alex Pruden, Co-Founder & CEO, Project Eleven
12:30–1:00 PM | Squeezing Profit from the Margins: Uncovering Stranded Sats in Mining Operations | Energy Stage
- Nico Smid (Moderator), Founder, Digital Mining Solutions
- Dan Koehler, CEO, ASIC Plug / FARMGOD
- Bradley Peak, Global Head of Sales, VNISH
- Alexander Lozben, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Interhash
12:30–1:00 PM | Stack Champs: East Meets West | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin
- Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet
12:30–1:30 PM | Hands-On Bitcoin Transactions | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- niftynei (Moderator), Founder, bitcoin++
12:30–1:00 PM | Is More Bitcoin Per Share “True” Yield? | Enterprise Stage
- Matt Ballensweig (Moderator), Head of BitGo Prime, BitGo
- Alexander Blume, CEO, Two Prime
- Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners
12:45–1:15 PM | ZEUS Wallet Onboarding Workshop | Workshop & 101 Area
- Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS
1:00–1:20 PM | Finding Signal in a Noisy World | Nakamoto Stage
- Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital
1:15–2:00 PM | Vibe Coding a Bitcoin Wallet | Workshop & 101 Area
- Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
1:20–1:40 PM | The Future of Capital Allocation Is Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management
- Amy Oldenburg, Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Morgan Stanley
1:30–2:00 PM | The Quantum Threat to Bitcoin | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Alex Li (Moderator), Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Tadge Dryja, Researcher
- Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code
- Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Developer
1:40–2:00 PM | Creating Bitcoin’s Technical & Financial Infrastructure for Maximum Adoption | Nakamoto Stage
- Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin
- Adam Back, Co-founder & CEO, Blockstream
- Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy
2:00–2:30 PM | Bitcoin Meets Conscious Living in Costa Rica | Genesis Stage
- Paul Keating (Moderator), Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal
- Ben Ashara, CEO, Secret Keys Costa Rica
- Sergio Chaverri, CEO, AYA Capital
- Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle
2:00–2:15 PM | The History & Roadmap of Bitcoinkernel | Open Source Stage
- Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink
2:00–2:20 PM | Bitcoin as the Architecture of Time | Nakamoto Stage
- Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital
- Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens
- Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens
2:00–2:30 PM | Decentralizing Bitcoin: The Solo Mining Movement | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage
- Tyler Stevens, Founder & CEO, Exergy
- WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG
- Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation
- Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe
2:15–2:30 PM | Announcement: LDK-Server Release | Open Source Stage
- Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral
2:20–2:50 PM | What’s the Price of Freedom? Ask “The Six Billion Dollar Man” | Nakamoto Stage
- Jack Dorsey, CEO/Co-Founder, Block, Inc.
- Eugene Jarecki, Filmmaker
2:30–3:00 PM | Secure & Secret: Advancing Bitcoin Privacy as the Default | Open Source Stage
- Satsie (Moderator), Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project
- Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- Spacebear, Payjoin Foundation
2:30–3:00 PM | Have Public Markets Been a Net Positive for Bitcoin? | Enterprise Stage
- Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital
- Vijay Selvam, Author, Principles of Bitcoin
- Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp
- Andy Edstrom
2:30–3:00 PM | Breaking Out of the Fiat Music Industry | Genesis Stage
- OpenMike (Moderator), Founder, Tunestr
- Noa Gruman, Lead singer, Scardust
2:30–3:15 PM | Workshop: Building on Consensus with Bitcoinkernel | Workshop & 101 Area
- Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink
2:30–3:00 PM | Key Things to Look for in Mining Services | Energy Stage
- Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)
- Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO, Mining Grid
- Matt Weinberg, AtlasPool
- Dominik Wanzowitsch, Head of Business Development, Hashlabs
2:30–3:00 PM | Quantized Time: Physics Through the Bitcoin Lens | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital
- Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens
- Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens
2:50–3:20 PM | Agentic Investing: Does AI Make Better Bitcoin Investors Than Humans? | Nakamoto Stage
- Spencer Nichols (Moderator), Multimedia Producer & Director, Bitcoin Magazine
- Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, eToro
- Milton Todd Ault III, CEO, OnlyBulls
- Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy
3:00–3:30 PM | Looking at Bitcoin Art Through a Protest Lens | Genesis Stage
- Dennis Koch (Moderator), Director, Bitcoin Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG), BTC Inc
- Alex Schaefer
- Kolin Burges
- MEAR ONE
3:00–3:30 PM | Waste Not, Want Not: Using Stranded Energy for Mining + HPC | Energy Stage
- Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge
- Hodl Tarantula, Co-founder, Sovereign Hybrid Compute
- Mathieu Agee, Founder, O21 Solutions
- Joe Dillon, CEO | Founder, Adakon Energy
3:00–3:30 PM | Elevating the User Experience of Self-Custody | Open Source Stage
- Alex Lewin (Moderator), Software Engineer, Fedi
- Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine
- Pedro, Experience Designer, Bitcoin Conference
- Sindura Saraswathi, PhD Student, University of Central Florida
3:00–3:30 PM | Incentives & Illusions in Prediction Markets | Enterprise Stage
- Matt Crosby (Moderator), Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro
- Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.
- Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon
- Derek Orr, CEO / Co-Founder, Predyx
3:20–3:50 PM | Modular by Design: Building Everything on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage
- Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media
- Dhruv Bansal, Co-founder and CSO, Unchained
- David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark
- Matt Luongo, CEO, Thesis
3:30–4:00 PM | OPSEC in Practice: Bitcoin vs. the Surveillance State | Genesis Stage
- Ben QnA (Moderator), Head of Customer Experience, Foundation
- Naomi Brockwell, President, Ludlow Institute
- Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet
- OpnState
3:30–4:00 PM | Heating Entrepreneurs: Productizing Waste Heat | Energy Stage
- Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy
- Jason Goodman, Co Founder, Bathhouse
- Colin Sullivan, Founder & CEO, MintGreen
- Joseph Ma, Co-founder, Superheat
3:30–4:00 PM | Preparing to Take a Bitcoin Company Public | Enterprise Stage
- Anne Peetz (Moderator), Partner, Reed Smith LLP
- David Lange, Director of Advisory, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, Weaver
- Jonathan Kirkwood
- Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust
3:30–4:00 PM | Upgrading Wallets for Users from Now to 2140 | Open Source Stage
- Hodl Dee (Moderator), Support Specialist, Coinkite
- Bastien Taquet, Co-founder and CBO, Satochip S.R.L.
- Ben Kaufman
- Roy Sheinfeld, CEO, Breez
3:30—4:00 PM | Fireside Chat: Afroman | The Deep VIP Lounge
- Afroman, Artist
- Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional
3:50–4:20 PM | Keynote: Jack Mallers | Nakamoto Stage
- Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One
4:00–4:15 PM | Bitcoin PIPEs v2: Covenants and ZKPs on Bitcoin via Witness Encryption | Open Source Stage
- Misha Komarov, Founder, [[alloc] init]
4:00–4:30 PM | AI + Bitcoin + Nostr = Freedom Tech Stack | Genesis Stage
- Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation
- Mark Suman, Co-founder and CEO, Maple AI
- Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora
- Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox
4:00–4:30 PM | Self-Custody Insurance: Protecting Your Bitcoin Without Giving It Up | Enterprise Stage
- Aaron Daniel (Moderator), Co-founder, Resolvr
- Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine
- Rob Hamilton, CEO, AnchorWatch
4:00–4:30 PM | Comparing Lottery Mining & Pool Economics for Hashers | Energy Stage
- Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media
- Jan Warmus, Partnerships Director EU/USA, EMCD
- Duncan Coombe, Design Engineer, The Solo Mining Co’
4:15–5:00 PM | What’s the Plan for a Post-Quantum Soft-Fork? | Open Source Stage
- Aaron van Wirdum (Moderator), Bitcoin Magazine
- Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors
- Mike Casey
- Christian Papathanasiou, Chief Architect of Quantum Bitcoin qBTC, Quantum Safe Technologies Corp
- Ian Smith, Founder, Surmount Systems
4:20–4:40 PM | Afroman Performance | Nakamoto Stage
- Afroman, Artist
4:30–5:00 PM | Fix the Money, Fix the Food, Fix the World | Genesis Stage
- Tom Taber (Moderator), Director of Executive Outreach, The Beef Initiative
- Eric Thompson, Regenerative Farm Designer, Great Malus Beef
- Adam Saunders, Co-Founder and Special Projects Director, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
- Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow
4:30–5:00 PM | Is This the Bitcoin Supercycle or Is the Four-Year Pattern Still Intact? | Enterprise Stage
- Michael Terpin (Moderator), CEO, Transform Ventures / Bitcoin Supercycle Fund
- Matt Crosby, Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro
- Rational Root, On-Chain and Cycle analyst, Bitcoin Strategy
- Shyan Hussain, Founder and CEO, BlockBytes Capital
4:30–5:00 PM | Lord of the Rigs: The Future of Mining Hardware | Energy Stage
- Mitchell Askew (Moderator), Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware
- Max Guise, Bitkey & Proto Lead, Block Inc.
- Wright Wang, Sales and Marketing Director, MicroBT
- Peng Li, US Sales Director, Bitdeer
- Rezwan Mirza, Chief Corporate Development Officer, BGIN Blockchain Ltd
4:40–5:00 PM | Satoshi Speedway Tournament Finals | Nakamoto Stage
- D++, Bitcoin Fungineer, Entropy
- Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento
5:00–5:30 PM | The Bitcoin Longevity Playbook: Health, Strength, & Vitality | Genesis Stage
- Brian De Mint (Moderator), CMO, Club Orange
- Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve
- Erin Crawford, Bitcoin educator and mentor, strength coach, death doula
- Kellie Okonek, Vitality Architect and Executive Coach, Vital Systems, LLC
5:00–5:30 PM | Why Venture Capital is Broken & How Bitcoin is the Reset | Enterprise Stage
- Lynne Bairstow (Moderator), Partner, Base Layer Advisors; Build With Bitcoin
- Greg Carson, Managing Partner, Humla Ventures
- Christopher Calicott, Managing Director, Trammell Venture Partners
- Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures
- Alex von Frankenberg, Author and Investor, May Ventures
5:00–5:30 PM | What Does Bitcoin Look Like in an Agentic World? | Nakamoto Stage
- Marty Bent (Moderator), Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31
- Mark Moss, Market Disruptors
- Erik Cason, President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty
- Bootoshi, CMO, Axia
5:00–5:30 PM | Covenants Are Dead, Quantum is Fake & BIP110 Was Vibe-Coded | Open Source Stage
- Chris Seedor (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR
- Stu, Software Engineer, Char
- Vortex, Application Developer, Vortex
- James O’Beirne