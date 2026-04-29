Bitcoin 2026 Day 3: Who’s Speaking At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event On April 29

Hip-hop legend Afroman is set to light up the stage during a very on-brand 4:20 timeslot.

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The end of Bitcoin 2026 is nigh, and you definitely don’t want to miss Day 3 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference because you got high. Hip-hop legend Afroman is set to light up the premier Nakamoto stage in a very on-brand 4:20 timeslot. While best known for his hazy 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” the star spangled suit-donning rapper has been heralded as a free speech champion in the wake of a years-long battle with Ohio sheriff’s deputies, who raided his home, found nothing, and unsuccessfully sued him after he cut security footage of the raid into viral music videos. Whale (VIP) passholders also have the exclusive opportunity to catch the Freedom of Speech artist’s fireside chat with Tracy Hoyos-Lopez, Head of Strategic Initiatives for crypto trading platform Kraken.

Twitter and Block Inc. (formerly Square) founder Jack Dorsey—one of the most buzzed-about speakers at Bitcoin 2026—will take the Nakamoto stage alongside filmmaker Eugene Jarecki a couple of hours prior to Afroman’s performance to discuss The Six Billion Dollar Man. The lauded documentary on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, which won the first-ever Golden Globe Prize for Documentary, is being distributed exclusively to Bitcoiners. Dorsey’s Block point-of-sale system recently gave merchants the ability to accept Bitcoin without any service fees and, just this week, acquired 114 BTC to bring its corporate treasury holdings to 9,000 BTC (worth about $691 million).

BREAKING: JACK DORSEY WILL SPEAK AT BITCOIN 2026 NEXT WEEK ⚡️



You don’t want to miss this… 👀 pic.twitter.com/1dEsyUJ4UV — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) April 21, 2026

Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, hits the Nakamoto stage at noon for a panel titled “From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S.,” joined by Calamos Investments President and CEO John Koudounis and moderated by Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas. Trump arrives with fresh momentum: American Bitcoin recently completed the deployment of nearly 11,300 new mining rigs at its Drumheller, Alberta site, expanding its fleet to roughly 89,000 ASIC miners.

See the full Bitcoin 2026 Day 3 agenda below:

Bitcoin 2026 Schedule | Wednesday, April 29

10:00–10:30 AM | Strategies for Bitcoin Personal Finance | Nakamoto Stage

Brian Harrington (Moderator), YouTuber, Brian Harrington

Sam, YouTuber, My Financial Friend

Aaron Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Founder, Altcoin Daily

Austin Arnold, Bitcoin Educator, Altcoin Daily

10:00–10:30 AM | The Network Effect of Bitcoin Education | Genesis Stage

Matt Mosich (Moderator), President & Owner, The Mosich Group

Larry Spraker, Bitcoin Educator, BTC Isla

Gabriel Kurman, Author, Bitcoin Circular Economies

Zach Wischler, Director of Sales, Casa

Jimmy Kostro, Co-Founder, Bitcoin Chiang Mai

10:00–10:30 AM | The Corporate Bitcoin Journey: Lessons from Early Allocators | Enterprise Stage

Allen Helm (Moderator), Director of Business Development – Treasuries, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

Brian Consolvo, KPMG LLP

Rob Massey, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain and Crypto, Deloitte Tax LLP

Urban Lavrenčič, Director, NiceHash

10:00–10:30 AM | Claws and Coffee | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

10:15–10:30 AM | You’re Wrong About L2s: Economic vs Technical Scaling | Open Source Stage

Red Sheehan, Software Engineer, Taproot Wizards

10:15–10:45 AM | Bitcoin’s Return to Its Roots: Why Home Mining is Making a Comeback | Energy Stage

Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)

Aviral Shukla, Founder & President, Altair Technology

Leo Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Development, Canaan Inc.

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

10:30–11:00 AM | Protocol vs Platform: Nostr’s Utility Beyond Social Media | Open Source Stage

Derek Ross (Moderator), Developer Relations, Soapbox

David Strayhorn, CoFounder, NosFabrica

William Casarin, CEO, Damus

Jeff Gardner, Founder, White Noise

10:30–11:00 AM | Battle-Tested Strategies of Holding Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet | Enterprise Stage

Julia Duzon (Moderator), Chief Operating Officer, River

Di Lewis, CFO, BTC Inc

Leon Johnson, Head of Operations, Fedi

Štěpán Uherík, CFO, Trezor Company

10:30–11:00 AM | From HODL to Home: Bitcoin-Backed Loans Meet Mortgages | Nakamoto Stage

Leon Wankum (Moderator), Head of Bitcoin Strategies, oneVest

Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer, SALT Lending

CJ Konstantinos, Founder & CEO, Peoples Reserve

10:30–11:30 AM | Isabella Santos and Friends | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla

Efrat Fenigson (Moderator), Host, You’re The Voice Podcast

Erik Cason (Moderator), President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty

10:30–11:00 AM | Making Bitcoin Babies: Sovereignty Starts in the Womb | Genesis Stage

Conor Chepenik (Moderator), Bitcoin Adoption Specialist, Lead Writer, Swan / Bitcoinnews.com

Justine Harper, Sovereign Bitcoin Mama

Katie The Russian, CMO, CitizenX

10:45–11:30 AM | Workshop: Solo Miners | Workshop & 101 Area

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

10:45–11:00 AM | Hashrate is Not What You Think It Is | Energy Stage

Mike Segal, Security and Infrastructure Expert, Evertas

11:00–11:15 AM | The Bitcoin Developer Ecosystem | Open Source Stage

niftynei, Founder, bitcoin++

11:00–11:30 AM | Zoomer to Boomer: Why Each Generation Needs Bitcoin | Genesis Stage

Julian Figueroa (Moderator), YouTube Host, Exit Manual Get Based

Mel Sands, Creator and Producer, The Bitcoin Boomers

Ben GenZ4BTC, Business owner, Genz4btc

John Drew, Producer, BitcoinDay

Ali Tager, VP, External Affairs, National Cryptocurrency Association

11:00–11:15 AM | The Trillion-Dollar Bridge: How Bond Markets Will Fuel the Bitcoin Credit Revolution | Nakamoto Stage

Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, Ledn

Adam Reeds, Co-Founder and CEO, Ledn

11:00–11:30 AM | Building Bitcoin Wealth Through Trusts, Insurance & Inheritance | Enterprise Stage

Wyatt O’Rourke (Moderator), Founder, Basilic Financial | PAX Partners

Jeff Vandrew Jr., Board Member, Gannett Trust Company & Unchained

Zac Townsend, CEO, Meanwhile

Jake Claver, CEO & Principal, Digital Ascension Group

11:00–11:30 AM | Developing Data Centers from the Ground Up | Energy Stage

Jaran Mellerud (Moderator), Managing Partner, E2C Partners

Glenn Miller, Partner and Co-Chair, Affordable Housing and Community Development Practice, Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Jay Zapata, CEO & Cofounder, Satokie

Adam Wiggins, Director of Data Center Solutions-AMER, Camfil

11:15–11:50 AM | Spark & Ark: The Next Generation of Layer Two | Open Source Stage

Roy Sheinfeld (Moderator), CEO, Breez

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

Matthew Vuk, Researcher, Second

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Ethan Marcus, CEO, Flashnet

11:15–11:25 AM | Keynote: Steak ‘n Shake | Nakamoto Stage

Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer, Steak ‘n Shake

11:25–11:40 AM | Keynote: Bitmain | Nakamoto Stage

Irene Gao, President of Mining, Bitmain

11:30 AM–12:10 PM | Allocating Scarce Assets: Energy, Compute, & Bitcoin | Energy Stage

Anthony Power (Moderator), CEO & Co-Founder, Power Analysis Ltd

Salman Khan, Chief Financial Officer, MARA

Rory Murray, VP of Digital Asset Management, CleanSpark

Matt Williams, Head of Financial Services, Luxor Technology

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Teaching Private Credit: How to Value Bitcoin Companies | Enterprise Stage

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Jonathan Kirkwood

Scott Marmoll, Founder and Managing Director, Capital B Advisory

Marc Syz, CEO, BYZ Partners

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Bitcoin: Did It Change You, or Did You Find It at the Right Time? | The Deep VIP Lounge

Carly Benson (Moderator), Head of VIP, BTC Inc

Paul Keating, Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal

Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve

Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Why You Need to Start a Podcast | Genesis Stage

Dan Webb (Moderator), Program Coordinator, The Bitcoin Conference

Staci Costopoulos, Podcast Host & Community Builder, The Bitcoin Nova Podcast

Robin Seyr, Founder & Host, Robin Seyr Podcast

Paula Iversen, Podcast Host, The Bitcoin Edge

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Protecting Free Speech with Nostr | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

William Casarin, CEO, Damus

Alex Li, Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation

11:40 AM–12:00 PM | Through the Eyes of a Cypherpunk Legend: Hyperbitcoinization = HyperAmericanization | Nakamoto Stage

Paul Rosenberg

11:50 AM–12:30 PM | An Explanation of Post-Quantum Signature Schemes | Open Source Stage

Mike Schmidt (Moderator), Executive Director, Brink

conduition, Protocol Researcher, Independent

Tadge Dryja, Researcher

Jonas Nick, Director of Research, Blockstream

12:00–12:45 PM | Spaces Protocol: Sovereign Bitcoin Identity | Workshop & 101 Area

Andrew Lunde, Bitcoin+Enterprise Integration: Sovereign Names and Identity, Lunde Cognitive Effects, Inc.

12:00–12:30 PM | Documenting the Rise of Bitcoin Through Filmmaking | Genesis Stage

Isabella Santos (Moderator), Founder, BTC Isla

Shooter, Filmmaker, No More Inflation

Webworthy, Videographer and Filmmaker, BTCPay Server & BTC Inc

12:00–12:30 PM | Corporate Bitcoin in Europe: Regulation, Challenges & Opportunities | Enterprise Stage

Stefania Barbaglio (Moderator)

Carmen Constenla Baliñas, Director of Investor Relations, Vanadi Treasury

Khing Oei, Founder and CEO, Treasury

Scott Ellam, CEO & Founder, XCE – Connecting Excellence Group Plc

12:00–12:30 PM | From American Hashrate to Wall Street: How Bitcoin Benefits the U.S. | Nakamoto Stage

Eric Balchunas (Moderator), Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin

John Koudounis, President and CEO, Calamos Investments

12:00–12:30 PM | Activism in the Age of AI | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Farida Nabourema, Executive Director, Katutu Center for Civil Rights

12:10–12:30 PM | The Game Theory Behind Miner Centralization | Energy Stage

Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon

12:30–1:00 PM | How Real is the Quantum Threat? | Nakamoto Stage

Alex Thorn (Moderator), Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

James O’Beirne

Hunter Beast, Senior Protocol Engineer, Anduro

Alex Pruden, Co-Founder & CEO, Project Eleven

12:30–1:00 PM | Squeezing Profit from the Margins: Uncovering Stranded Sats in Mining Operations | Energy Stage

Nico Smid (Moderator), Founder, Digital Mining Solutions

Dan Koehler, CEO, ASIC Plug / FARMGOD

Bradley Peak, Global Head of Sales, VNISH

Alexander Lozben, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Interhash

12:30–1:00 PM | Stack Champs: East Meets West | The Deep VIP Lounge

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Eric Trump, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, American Bitcoin

Simon Gerovich, CEO, Metaplanet

12:30–1:30 PM | Hands-On Bitcoin Transactions | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

niftynei (Moderator), Founder, bitcoin++

12:30–1:00 PM | Is More Bitcoin Per Share “True” Yield? | Enterprise Stage

Matt Ballensweig (Moderator), Head of BitGo Prime, BitGo

Alexander Blume, CEO, Two Prime

Richard Byworth, Managing Partner, BYZ Partners

12:45–1:15 PM | ZEUS Wallet Onboarding Workshop | Workshop & 101 Area

Evan Kaloudis, Founder, ZEUS

1:00–1:20 PM | Finding Signal in a Noisy World | Nakamoto Stage

Jeff Booth, General Partner, ego death capital

1:15–2:00 PM | Vibe Coding a Bitcoin Wallet | Workshop & 101 Area

Justin Moon, AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

1:20–1:40 PM | The Future of Capital Allocation Is Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Tyler Evans (Moderator), CIO, UTXO Management

Amy Oldenburg, Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Morgan Stanley

1:30–2:00 PM | The Quantum Threat to Bitcoin | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Alex Li (Moderator), Bitcoin Development Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Tadge Dryja, Researcher

Brandon Black, Principal, Rearden Code

Casey Rodarmor, Bitcoin Developer

1:40–2:00 PM | Creating Bitcoin’s Technical & Financial Infrastructure for Maximum Adoption | Nakamoto Stage

Natalie Brunell (Moderator), Author, Bitcoin is for Everyone / Talking Bitcoin

Adam Back, Co-founder & CEO, Blockstream

Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy

2:00–2:30 PM | Bitcoin Meets Conscious Living in Costa Rica | Genesis Stage

Paul Keating (Moderator), Primal Mascot & Marketing Lead, primal

Ben Ashara, CEO, Secret Keys Costa Rica

Sergio Chaverri, CEO, AYA Capital

Lee Salminen, Co-founder, Bitcoin Jungle

2:00–2:15 PM | The History & Roadmap of Bitcoinkernel | Open Source Stage

Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink

2:00–2:20 PM | Bitcoin as the Architecture of Time | Nakamoto Stage

Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital

Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens

Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens

2:00–2:30 PM | Decentralizing Bitcoin: The Solo Mining Movement | HRF Freedom Go Up Stage

Tyler Stevens, Founder & CEO, Exergy

WantClue, Lead Developer of Bitaxe, WantClue Technologies UG

Ryan Kuester, Mujina Firmware, 256 Foundation

Skot, Open Source Instigator, 256 Foundation & Bitaxe

2:15–2:30 PM | Announcement: LDK-Server Release | Open Source Stage

Ben Carman, Dev, Spiral

2:20–2:50 PM | What’s the Price of Freedom? Ask “The Six Billion Dollar Man” | Nakamoto Stage

Jack Dorsey, CEO/Co-Founder, Block, Inc.

Eugene Jarecki, Filmmaker

2:30–3:00 PM | Secure & Secret: Advancing Bitcoin Privacy as the Default | Open Source Stage

Satsie (Moderator), Team Lead, Bitcoin Dev Project

Fabian Jahr, Bitcoin Open Source Developer, Brink

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

Spacebear, Payjoin Foundation

2:30–3:00 PM | Have Public Markets Been a Net Positive for Bitcoin? | Enterprise Stage

Brian Dixon (Moderator), CEO, Off the Chain Capital

Vijay Selvam, Author, Principles of Bitcoin

Ryan Gentry, CEO, Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp

Andy Edstrom

2:30–3:00 PM | Breaking Out of the Fiat Music Industry | Genesis Stage

OpenMike (Moderator), Founder, Tunestr

Noa Gruman, Lead singer, Scardust

2:30–3:15 PM | Workshop: Building on Consensus with Bitcoinkernel | Workshop & 101 Area

Stephan (stickies-v) Vuylsteke, Bitcoin Protocol Engineer, Brink

2:30–3:00 PM | Key Things to Look for in Mining Services | Energy Stage

Tatum Turn Up (Moderator)

Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO, Mining Grid

Matt Weinberg, AtlasPool

Dominik Wanzowitsch, Head of Business Development, Hashlabs

2:30–3:00 PM | Quantized Time: Physics Through the Bitcoin Lens | The Deep VIP Lounge

Jeff Booth (Moderator), General Partner, ego death capital

Jack Klucznik, The Bitcoin Lens

Nicholas Marino, The Bitcoin Lens

2:50–3:20 PM | Agentic Investing: Does AI Make Better Bitcoin Investors Than Humans? | Nakamoto Stage

Spencer Nichols (Moderator), Multimedia Producer & Director, Bitcoin Magazine

Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, eToro

Milton Todd Ault III, CEO, OnlyBulls

Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research, Galaxy

3:00–3:30 PM | Looking at Bitcoin Art Through a Protest Lens | Genesis Stage

Dennis Koch (Moderator), Director, Bitcoin Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG), BTC Inc

Alex Schaefer

Kolin Burges

MEAR ONE

3:00–3:30 PM | Waste Not, Want Not: Using Stranded Energy for Mining + HPC | Energy Stage

Jesse (Moderator), Partner, BlocksBridge

Hodl Tarantula, Co-founder, Sovereign Hybrid Compute

Mathieu Agee, Founder, O21 Solutions

Joe Dillon, CEO | Founder, Adakon Energy

3:00–3:30 PM | Elevating the User Experience of Self-Custody | Open Source Stage

Alex Lewin (Moderator), Software Engineer, Fedi

Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine

Pedro, Experience Designer, Bitcoin Conference

Sindura Saraswathi, PhD Student, University of Central Florida

3:00–3:30 PM | Incentives & Illusions in Prediction Markets | Enterprise Stage

Matt Crosby (Moderator), Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Paul Sztorc, Founder and CEO, LayerTwo Labs, Inc.

Micah Warren, Associate Professor, University of Oregon

Derek Orr, CEO / Co-Founder, Predyx

3:20–3:50 PM | Modular by Design: Building Everything on Bitcoin | Nakamoto Stage

Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media

Dhruv Bansal, Co-founder and CSO, Unchained

David Marcus, CEO, Lightspark

Matt Luongo, CEO, Thesis

3:30–4:00 PM | OPSEC in Practice: Bitcoin vs. the Surveillance State | Genesis Stage

Ben QnA (Moderator), Head of Customer Experience, Foundation

Naomi Brockwell, President, Ludlow Institute

Seth For Privacy, COO, Cake Wallet

OpnState

3:30–4:00 PM | Heating Entrepreneurs: Productizing Waste Heat | Energy Stage

Tyler Stevens (Moderator), Founder & CEO, Exergy

Jason Goodman, Co Founder, Bathhouse

Colin Sullivan, Founder & CEO, MintGreen

Joseph Ma, Co-founder, Superheat

3:30–4:00 PM | Preparing to Take a Bitcoin Company Public | Enterprise Stage

Anne Peetz (Moderator), Partner, Reed Smith LLP

David Lange, Director of Advisory, Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, Weaver

Jonathan Kirkwood

Jody Mettler, Chief Operating Officer, BitGo Trust

3:30–4:00 PM | Upgrading Wallets for Users from Now to 2140 | Open Source Stage

Hodl Dee (Moderator), Support Specialist, Coinkite

Bastien Taquet, Co-founder and CBO, Satochip S.R.L.

Ben Kaufman

Roy Sheinfeld, CEO, Breez

3:30—4:00 PM | Fireside Chat: Afroman | The Deep VIP Lounge

Afroman, Artist

Tracy Hoyos-Lopez (Moderator), Head of Strategic Initiatives, Kraken Institutional

3:50–4:20 PM | Keynote: Jack Mallers | Nakamoto Stage

Jack Mallers, Founder, CEO, Strike | Co-Founder, CEO, Twenty One

4:00–4:15 PM | Bitcoin PIPEs v2: Covenants and ZKPs on Bitcoin via Witness Encryption | Open Source Stage

Misha Komarov, Founder, [[alloc] init]

4:00–4:30 PM | AI + Bitcoin + Nostr = Freedom Tech Stack | Genesis Stage

Justin Moon (Moderator), AI Technical Lead, Human Rights Foundation

Mark Suman, Co-founder and CEO, Maple AI

Jesse Posner, CEO, Vora

Derek Ross, Developer Relations, Soapbox

4:00–4:30 PM | Self-Custody Insurance: Protecting Your Bitcoin Without Giving It Up | Enterprise Stage

Aaron Daniel (Moderator), Co-founder, Resolvr

Chris Seedor, CEO & Co-Founder, bitsurance | SEEDOR

Kevin Loaec, CEO, Wizardsardine

Rob Hamilton, CEO, AnchorWatch

4:00–4:30 PM | Comparing Lottery Mining & Pool Economics for Hashers | Energy Stage

Charlie Spears (Moderator), Cofounder, Blockspace Media

Jan Warmus, Partnerships Director EU/USA, EMCD

Duncan Coombe, Design Engineer, The Solo Mining Co’

4:15–5:00 PM | What’s the Plan for a Post-Quantum Soft-Fork? | Open Source Stage

Aaron van Wirdum (Moderator), Bitcoin Magazine

Jonathan Bier, CEO, Farside Investors

Mike Casey

Christian Papathanasiou, Chief Architect of Quantum Bitcoin qBTC, Quantum Safe Technologies Corp

Ian Smith, Founder, Surmount Systems

4:20–4:40 PM | Afroman Performance | Nakamoto Stage

Afroman, Artist

4:30–5:00 PM | Fix the Money, Fix the Food, Fix the World | Genesis Stage

Tom Taber (Moderator), Director of Executive Outreach, The Beef Initiative

Eric Thompson, Regenerative Farm Designer, Great Malus Beef

Adam Saunders, Co-Founder and Special Projects Director, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture

Tony Beck, Co-Founder & CEO, Beck & Bulow

4:30–5:00 PM | Is This the Bitcoin Supercycle or Is the Four-Year Pattern Still Intact? | Enterprise Stage

Michael Terpin (Moderator), CEO, Transform Ventures / Bitcoin Supercycle Fund

Matt Crosby, Director of Research & Analytics, Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Rational Root, On-Chain and Cycle analyst, Bitcoin Strategy

Shyan Hussain, Founder and CEO, BlockBytes Capital

4:30–5:00 PM | Lord of the Rigs: The Future of Mining Hardware | Energy Stage

Mitchell Askew (Moderator), Head of Blockware Intelligence, Blockware

Max Guise, Bitkey & Proto Lead, Block Inc.

Wright Wang, Sales and Marketing Director, MicroBT

Peng Li, US Sales Director, Bitdeer

Rezwan Mirza, Chief Corporate Development Officer, BGIN Blockchain Ltd

4:40–5:00 PM | Satoshi Speedway Tournament Finals | Nakamoto Stage

D++, Bitcoin Fungineer, Entropy

Brianna Honkawa d’Estries, Founder & CEO, Evento

5:00–5:30 PM | The Bitcoin Longevity Playbook: Health, Strength, & Vitality | Genesis Stage

Brian De Mint (Moderator), CMO, Club Orange

Chef Pete Evans, Director, Evolve

Erin Crawford, Bitcoin educator and mentor, strength coach, death doula

Kellie Okonek, Vitality Architect and Executive Coach, Vital Systems, LLC

5:00–5:30 PM | Why Venture Capital is Broken & How Bitcoin is the Reset | Enterprise Stage

Lynne Bairstow (Moderator), Partner, Base Layer Advisors; Build With Bitcoin

Greg Carson, Managing Partner, Humla Ventures

Christopher Calicott, Managing Director, Trammell Venture Partners

Eric Yakes, Managing Partner, Epoch Ventures

Alex von Frankenberg, Author and Investor, May Ventures

5:00–5:30 PM | What Does Bitcoin Look Like in an Agentic World? | Nakamoto Stage

Marty Bent (Moderator), Founder, Partner, TFTC, Ten31

Mark Moss, Market Disruptors

Erik Cason, President, Vora.io, cryptosovereignty

Bootoshi, CMO, Axia

5:00–5:30 PM | Covenants Are Dead, Quantum is Fake & BIP110 Was Vibe-Coded | Open Source Stage