Blackpink’s Rosé Shuts Down The Vegas Strip In ‘Messy’ Music Video From ‘F1’ Movie Soundtrack

The power ballad is the latest video from the “F1” soundtrack, following “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat.

(ROSÉ/YouTube)

F1, the hotly-anticipated motorsports movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, races into theaters on June 27. The film is set in the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing and follows Pitt’s veteran racer as he mentors teammate Damson Idris and pursues one final shot at racing glory. Atlantic Records is also set to drop the film’s soundtrack, F1 The Album, featuring new music from Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Dom Dolla, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, and more.

The soundtrack previously spawned an F1-centric video for “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, and Blackpink singer Rosé just shared her video for the film’s power ballad, “Messy,” which shut down the Las Vegas Strip for filming and features the K-Pop superstar moodily sipping martinis and sitting on what appears to be a huge pile of diamonds at a Sin City nightclub.

Watch both videos here, and check out the full F1: The Album tracklist below.

F1: The Album Tracklist

1. Don Toliver — “Lose My Mind” Feat. Doja Cat

2. Dom Dolla — “No Room For A Saint” Feat. Nathan Nicholson

3. Ed Sheeran — “Drive”

4. Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”

5. Rosé — “Messy”

6. Burna Boy — “Don’t Let Me Drown”

7. Roddy Ricch — “Underdog”

8. Raye — “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News”

9. Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be”

10. Myke Towers — “Baja California”

11. Tiësto & Sexyy Red — “OMG!”

12. Madison Beer — “All At Once”

13. Peggy Gou — “D.A.N.C.E”

14. PAWSA — “DOUBLE C”

15. Mr Eazi — “Attention”

16. Darkoo — “Give Me Love”

17. Obongjayar — “Gasoline”