Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie To Star In ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Cooper and Robbie will lead a 1960s Europe-set prequel to Steven Soderbergh’s suave 2001 blockbuster.

Nearly a quarter-century after George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts helped make a reboot of the original, Rat Pack-led Ocean’s 11 a cultural phenomenon, it’s been announced that Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie will co-star in a prequel.

Variety first reported that the two were “in talks” to join the new film project, which is set before the suave original crew of con artists stole hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino in 2001’s Steven Soderbergh-directed Ocean’s Eleven.

Twisters filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is currently on board to direct, while Carrie Solomon (2024’s A Family Affair) is writing the screenplay. Based on early reports, the setting is expected to take place in 1960s Europe, marking a departure from the contemporary timelines of Ocean’s Eleven and its three sequels: 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve, 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, and 2018’s Ocean’s 8, which notably featured an entirely female-led cast.

Cooper previously teased that the upcoming prequel might be backed by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

“Her work ethic is incredible, besides her immense talent,” Cooper said, per Variety. “Her and her ‘husband, Tom [Ackerley], they’ve created a company that does really incredible things. That would be amazing to work with the both of them.”

Not only was Ocean’s Eleven credited with revitalizing the heist genre at the turn of the century, the franchise as a whole has been a box office success, grossing a collective $1.422 billion worldwide against a total estimated budget of approximately $350 million across four films. But in terms of both revenue and reception, 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven remains the most top performer of the bunch, with a box office gross of $450.7 million against an $85 million budget and an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.