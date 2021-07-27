Britney Spears Shares Another Topless Instagram Photo

Oops, she did it again.
As Britney Spears' battle to dissolve an oppressive conservatorship rages on, the pop star and mother of two dropped a pair of racy topless Instagram posts. 

The more recent of the eye-popping 'grams shows Spears in cutoff denim bottoms with her head cocked back—twinkling star emojis keep the image SFW. 

Over a half million followers and counting liked the post as celebs sounded off with approval in the comments section. 

“Sliving Sis!,” friend Paris Hilton wrote per the New York Post, while Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi added “Gimme gimme moreee,” in reference to Spears’ hit 2007 single.

The other sultry snap in question, posted two days earlier, shows Spears in a similar pose with a hand bra covering the most explicit bits. Nearly 3 million fans evidently agreed with Hilton's "That's hot" comment, including Jersey Shore alum Jenni "JWoww" Farley. 

As te details of "Slave 4 U" singer's 13-year-long conservatorship emerged following a dramatic courtroom testimony, other famous friends including Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Mariah Carey have called for the court appointment to end. 

But Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, hasn't been as supportive. The Post notes that Britney called out Jamie Lynn in a vehement Instagram caption alongside an image that reads, "Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit, and step on Legos."

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Spears wrote, adding, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

The “Slave 4 U” singer also said she would not be performing “on any stages any time soon” while her father, Jamie Spears, was still in control of her estate. 

Spears added, “I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas."

