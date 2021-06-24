Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Mariah Carey Among Pop Stars Reacting to Britney Spears' Call to End Conservatorship

"No one should ever be held against their will, or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."
Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Tinashe and other pop stars are tweeting in support of Britney Spears after her dramatic courtroom testimony revealing the oppressive conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years. 

Speaking in court for the first time publicly on the matter,  Spears said, "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Britney's father Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew Wallet were appointed co-conservators in 2008 after the pop superstar suffered a public breakdown and was subsequently hospitalized. Her father was given control of Britney's estimated $60 million fortune, Yahoo reports.

"The control he had to hurt his own daughter — he loved it. I worked seven days a week ... it was like sex trafficking," she said.

A particularly disturbing detail emerged when 39-year-old Spears revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, haven't been allowed to marry or have a baby. 

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

Scores of famous musical artists voiced support for Spears on Twitter. Halsey commended her courage for making the terms of her conservatorship public.

"Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system," the "Without Me" singer wrote. 

"Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health."

Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1998-2002, also spoke out against the conservatorship, tweeting, "No women should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

"No one should Ever be held against their will, or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

Spears also revealed she was forced to take lithium, a medication used to treat bipolar medication, against her will. 

"It's a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

Cher touched on the lithium treatment in her pro-Spears tweet. 

"Does anyone who's making money off her being sick want her well? Someone who doesn't want anything from her should look into her doctor and her meds."

Mariah Carey, Tinashe, Keke Palmer, Anne-Marie and Brandy were among those tweeting heart emojis and "#FreeBritney" hashtags, as Uproxx notes. 

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail," Spears said during her address. "My family didn't do a goddamn thing."

The next court hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 14. 

