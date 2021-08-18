Britney Spears Reveals Why She Keeps Sharing New Topless Photos

"No guys. I didn’t get a boob job in just a week, nor am I pregnant."

Getty Images

Britney Spears can't stop, won't stop posting topless pics to Instagram, and she's got an inspiring explanation as to why.

The veteran pop star and mother of two wears only a tight white bikini bottom and knee-high red boots in a gallery featuring several revealing photos—and one close-up of a rose.

Alongside these sultry snaps, Spears took time to explain why she's been dropping bare-chested hand bras and the like.

She first dispelled a couple of rumors, writing, "No guys, I didn’t get a boob job in just a week, nor am I pregnant. I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food."

Spears then explained she's felt self-conscious in hindsight after stripping down to scanty looks while performing.

"I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW. well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way!"

She added she's felt pain from "looking back at my pictures when I shoot." That feeling is something she's now working to get past.

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened!"

As the New York Post notes, Spears also referenced the "amazing" #FreeBritney movement that supports ending the 13-year-long conservatorship helmed by her father.

"There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all!"