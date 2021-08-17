August 18, 2021

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Trailer Teases 4 WWII Locations

The next CoD installment is expected to be the best-selling game of 2021.
Call of Duty is again returning to the global conflict that kicked off the mega-popular first-person-shooter franchise in the new teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard. 

IGN points out that instead of showing any action sequences, the clip depicts eerily ruined battlefields that span the Pacific, Eastern, Western Fronts, as well as the North African Campaign. 

The haunting likenesses of dreary-eyed soldiers appear outlined bullet-riddled walls, twisted metal, blown-up barbed wire, and a discarded parachute canopy before the message "See Them Rise" completes the preview. 

The only other currently known detail is that Vanguard will be fully revealed in the free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT on the Verdansk map. 

Even before seeing the full reveal, industry analyst Mat Piscatella expects Call of Duty: Vanguard to be the best-selling game in the U.S. for 2021. 

Gamespot reports that Call of Duty has been the top dog each year of the past decade except for in 2018 and 2013, when Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V took the lead. 

Vanguard will face stiff competition this year from rival FPS titles Battlefield 2042 and the first new mainline Halo game since 2015's Halo Infinite. 

