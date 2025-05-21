‘Caught Stealing’ Trailer: Austin Butler & Zoe Kravitz Navigate Gritty 1990s NYC In Darren Aronofsky Crime Thriller

The adrenaline-soaked movie costars Bad Bunny, Matt Smith, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, Action Bronson, Liev Schreiber and Griffin Dunne.

(Sony PIctures)

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are navigating New York City’s 1990s criminal underworld in the thrilling first official trailer for director Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing.

Butler plays Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender who “unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s NYC, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined,” according the official plot synopsis. Butler and Kravitz, who plays his love interest, are joined by cast members Bad Bunny, Matt Smith, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, Action Bronson, Liev Schreiber and Griffin Dunne.

Besides the movie’s title referencing the 1990 Jane’s Addiction hit “Been Caught Stealing,” the trailer highlights grimy tenement apartments, downtown dive bars and even the long-shuttered Manhattan video store, Kim’s Video, as Butler’s punk rock neighbor (Smith) pulls him into precarious crime ring involving local Russian, Puerto Rican and Hasidic gangsters. The film was written by Charlie Huston and adapted from his book series.

Aronofsky, whose most recent film was 2022’s The Whale, also directed Black Swan (2010) and Requiem for a Dream (2000). His trippy mini-movie, Postcard From Earth, plays exclusively at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Butler recently appeared in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air and Dune: Part Two, which won two Oscars at this year’s ceremony. Kravitz recently directed the film Blink Twice.

Caught Stealing hits theaters Aug. 29. Watch the trailer above.