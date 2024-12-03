Celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach With Maxim & DJ Ruckus At Gale Miami Hotel And Residences

Models, influencers and VIPS will heat up the Gale Miami 9th-floor terrace on Dec. 7—get your tickets and tables here.

(Maxim)

Maxim is hosting our annual Art Basel Miami Beach party featuring music by DJ Ruckus alongside a special model runway show and live art collaboration for an elite crowd of guests, influencers and VIPs.

This poolside soiree celebrates Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week on Saturday, December 7 at the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences 9th-floor terrace, which will be transformed into a chic outdoor oasis sponsored by Ketel One vodka and Sun Cruiser vodka iced tea.

Get ready to luxuriate in high style at this exclusive rooftop event, which doubles as Maxim magazine’s official November/December issue party. But act fast and buy your tickets or tables here, as space is limited.

Maxim’s Art Basel Miami Beach bash will definitely be a night to remember. Last year’s Maxim Art Basel event was attended by Cardi B, Offset, Saadiq, 112, and Maxim cover models Cindy Kimberly and Teyana Taylor—just to name a few.

Art Basel is the leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries, and artists. The annual gathering is attended by an international audience of art collectors, models, celebrities, influencers and Miami’s elite and strives to create unique artist-led experiences and strengthen local art scenes.

Boasting spectacular panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, the Gale Miami 9th-floor terrace offers urban sophistication and unparalleled luxury in the heart of downtown Miami.

Purchase tickets or tables now for this unforgettable annual event that celebrates the best of Art Basel Miami Beach.