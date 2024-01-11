Inside Maxim’s Miami Art Week Party

Celebrating Miami Art Week 2023 and Maxim cover star Charly Arnolt at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach.

(Ryan Barrett)

Maxim lit up Miami Art Week last month with an unforgettably immersive event that merged the worlds of art and entertainment during a one-night-only extravaganza.

James Hype (BFA)

Katya Tolstova (BFA)

Skillibeng, Rich The Kid, Jay Critch (BFA)

Erika Wheaton, Jason Richman (BFA)

(Regan Russell)

(Regan Russell)

Celebrating its final issue of 2023 and cover star Charly Arnolt on December 9 at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, the posh poolside soiree was the ultimate destination for music and art enthusiasts, celebrities, creators, and VIP partygoers alike.

A star-studded affair featured an electrifying soundtrack by renowned DJ James Hype and head-turning guests including Rich The Kid, Tori Hughes, Skillibeng, Jay Critch who mingled with attendees in a transformative world of light, movement and sound.

More Maxim Videos

The luxurious atmosphere featured a captivating light show, hanging art installations, awe-inspiring dance showcases, curated cocktails, and a pulsating ambiance exuding vibrant energy that kept the party going all night long. Special thanks to N’Namdi Gallery and Blu for providing the art installations and personally showcasing his art and story with the guests in attendance.

Check out video and photo highlights from Maxim’s 2023 Miami Art Week bash above.