Charli XCX Reveals Her Dream Cast For An ‘It Girl’ Version of ‘Final Destination’

The “Von Dutch” hitmaker pitched her “It Girl” cast in a TikTok video while wearing a white bikini poolside in Sicily.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Charli XCX is doubling down on her Hollywood era. The white-hot hitmaker is following up her buzzy performance at Coachella with a slate of upcoming movie roles, including collaborations with Japanese horror director Takashi Miiike and turns in The Gallerist, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice and Faces of Death. And the British sensation has revealed her dream cast for an “It Girl” version of a Final Destination film.

The “Von Dutch” singer has been revisiting titles from the horror movie franchise on Letterboxd ahead of watching the latest entry, Final Destination Bloodlines, reports Uproxx. In a new TikTok video, Charli explains why the films are so much fun while commenting poolside in a white bikini during a getaway in Sicily.

“The reason that I love these movies is that they really just are about hot people getting killed,” she said. “You know, there’s no sort of like moral backbone to the story. It really is just like they’re hot, they’re cursed, and they deserve to die. And these films do like so well, like no matter who’s in them.”

Charli also offered up an “It Girl version” of Final Destination starring herself, Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, and Devon Lee Carlson. She suggested enlisting an of-the-moment “scream queen, like Jenna [Ortega]” and an “OG scream queen, like Sissy Spacek.” As for the director, Charli suggested horror movie masters Ti West, Coralie Fargeat, Robert Rodriguez, or even A-list helmer David Fincher.

Charli summed up the appeal of the Final Destination films by cheekily opining that they allow fans to watch “hot people die in the most brutal ways and play with some unbelievable dialogue.” Watch Charli XCX’s Final Destination TikTok below.