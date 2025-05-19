Charli XCX Strips Down And Destroys Her Own Billboard In New ‘Party 4 U’ Video

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of her “How I’m Feeling Now” album.

(YouTube/Charli xcx)

Charli XCX is marking the fifth anniversary of her 2020 album How I’m Feeling Now by releasing a new music video for “Party 4 U,” which has recently been garnering buzz courtesy of a TikTok trend using the song. The all-new video kicks off with the pop superstar walking through the wreckage of a wild house house party wearing a polka dot dress. She then goes outside where she strips down to her bra and underwear, defaces a billboard with her face on it, and sets it ablaze. Classic Charli!

Uproxx reports that the former Maxim cover star is also marking the anniversary of How I’m Feeling Now by releasing a limited-edition pressing of the record on clear glitter vinyl. The album also displays its original album art on streaming platforms after Charli revamped all her albums with updated Brat-style covers. The anniversary pressing comes on the heels of Charli’s growing roster of Hollywood movie projects, spanning from working with Japanese horror director Takashi Miike to roles in the upcoming filmsThe Gallerist, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice and Faces of Death.

When “Party 4 U” recently debuted on the US Spotify Viral 100 chart, Charli wrote on X, “it’s p crazy that this song is suddenly getting love in this kinda way. i know this song means so much to so many angels. she’s a cutie <3.” Watch the video below.