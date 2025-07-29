Christina Aguilera Stuns In See-Through Lingerie Photos

The 44-year-old “Beautiful” singer only gets more so with age.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera certainly is beautiful, no matter what they say. Donning her signature blonde locks that popped with contrast against a full set of black lingerie, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress and former Maxim cover star posed in a series of photos for social media, merely captioning the carousel, “top shelf.”

As the photos made the rounds, one fan noted the striking similarity between the image in which Aguilera stretches across a mirror and another featuring a similar pose that was captured over a decade ago, rightfully pointing out that the now 44-year-old powerhouse pop vocalist “only gets better with age.”

2013 vs 2025



christina aguilera só melhora com o tempo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iuD9BdpCXe — mauro henri (@xtinohenri) July 25, 2025

Aguilera hasn’t just been busy dropping heat on IG. She’s currently fulfilling producing duties for Burlesque: The Musical, a stage adaptation of her lukewarmly received 2010 film that seems to be a love-it-or-hate it theatrical experience. Critics have both praised the show, which is running at London’s Savoy Theatre through September 6, as a five-star “breath of fresh air” (in the Guardian) and derided it as a one-star “theatrical rehash of the lamentable 2010 film” (in the Daily Mail). In September 2024, she also released live concert EP celebrating the 25th anniversary of her eponymous debut 1999 album, which featured appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Sabrina Carpenter.

Watch that anniversary show below: