Meet The 2025 Maxim Hot 100

A mix of rising stars and Hot 100 royalty to celebrate Maxim’s 30th anniversary.

(Clockwise from top left: courtesy of Antoine Verglas, Presley Ann, Sara Jaye, Phillip Faraone, courtesy of Neil Krug, courtesy of @brandonalmengo)

After 30 years of sizzling print issues, Maxim knows a thing or two about celebrating the world’s most tantalizing talents. The highly-anticipated annual Hot 100 temperature check of who’s rising in entertainment, fashion, pop culture, and sports has become a reader favorite—and with the smokeshows on these pages, it’s clear to see why. In honor of our milestone issue, which is covered by legendary supermodel Elle Macpherson, let’s hear it for three decades of scorching trailblazers who’ve heated up the magazine.

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

A Victoria’s Secret OG, this Brazilian knockout got her Angel wings back in 2004 and has been in our hearts ever since. The fashion icon and businesswoman’s memorable Maxim cover shoot in Monte Carlo for the December/January 2016 issue remains one of our all-time favorites.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Photo by Sameer Al-Doum)

From a farm in rural England to the bright lights of Hollywood, RHW’s career was reaching new levels in 2011 when she heated up our July cover. Already prolific as a model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, her turn in the Transformers: Dark of the Moon blockbuster introduced her name—and pout—to an international audience.

Sydney Sweeney

(Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Boasting talent and beauty in abundance, Sweeney is the breakthrough star of her generation. The Washington native’s impressive résumé includes Emmy-nominated turns in Euphoria and The White Lotus, while her leading lady qualities, as seen in Anyone But You, have also proved to be box office gold.

Olivia Culpo

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Since taking home the Miss Universe crown in 2012, Rhode Island-born Culpo, Maxim‘s sexiest woman of 2019, has parlayed that success into a career as a model, influencer, media personality, and restaurateur. The trained classical cellist is expecting her first child with her NFL star husband, Christian McCaffrey.

Teyana Taylor

(Photo by Greg Doherty)

This New Yorker was just 15-years-old when she got her big break in 2006, answering a call from Beyoncé to choreograph the music video for “Ring the Alarm.” The 2021 Maxim Hot 100 cover model is still sending temperatures rising as an award-winning actor, director, dancer, recording artist, model and reality TV star. Soon, she’ll play Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic about the singer.

Josephine Skriver

(Photo by Mike Coppola)

After being discovered as a teen on a soccer trip to America, this divine Dane was eventually catapulted to international fame when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2016. Skriver, who has also been a face for Maybelline, Fendi, and Versace, made her Maxim cover debut on the September/October 2021 issue. These days, you’ll find her running activewear brand JoJa with bestie Jasmine Tookes.

Saweetie

(Photo courtesy of @brandonalmengo)

Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie made history when she became the first rapper to grace a Maxim cover. Since making her debut in the July/August 2020 issue, the Bay Area-born hitmaker, real name Diamonté Harper, has expanded her resume to include acting roles, reality TV cameos and a guest mentor appearance on The Voice.

Jasmine Sanders

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

When blue-green-eyed stunner Sanders and her sister coined the nickname “Golden Barbie,” they likely had no idea how far it would take her. Maxim’s November/December 2019 cover star is an in-demand name for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Just Cavalli and Bulgari, and she’s got over 6 million fans along for the ride on Instagram.

Ashley Graham

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Trailblazing supermodel Ashley Graham fronted the Maxim Hot 100 in 2023. The bombshell is in demand as a runway regular, campaign star and media personality, having lent her bubbly personality to host coverage of Miss USA 2016, Miss Universe 2018, and ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars. The Nebraska-native has worked tirelessly to challenge beauty standards—her empowering TEDx talk on size inclusivity in the industry has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.

Georgia Fowler

(Photo by Loic Venance)

Plucked from New Zealand and landing in New York after being scouted as a teen, Fowler’s captivating face is a favorite of everyone from Chanel to Gap. The Kiwi, who covered Maxim’s March/April 2019 issue, recently tapped back into her Antipodean roots, teaming up with Australian brand Bond-Eye on her first swimwear collaboration.

Shanina Shaik

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Hazel-eyed Shaik can thank her diverse background—an Australian-Lithuanian mom and Pakistani-Saudi dad—for blessing her with one of the most memorable faces in the biz. After slaying runways since 2009, Maxim’s May/June 2019 cover girl is immersed in her second act, co-hosting the wellness and lifestyle podcast Eighty Twenty.

Kate Love

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

The statuesque Canadian super added another feather to her cap when she fronted Maxim’s March/April 2020 issue. A sought-after model for the likes of Guess, Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated, her fairytale wedding to NBA star Kevin Love at the New York Public Library was breathlessly covered by Vogue. The couple welcomed their second child this year.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Photo by Karwai Tang)

One of the world’s most recognizable models, Ratajkowski, aka EmRata, has many strings to her bow. The New York Times bestselling author has dabbled in acting, fashion design, and podcasting. Next up, catch her back on screens in Lena Dunham’s Netflix series Too Much, airing this summer.

Alexandra Daddario

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

The All My Children alum was all grown up by the time she was reintroduced to audiences on Season 1 of The White Lotus. With a showreel that includes projects as varied as True Detective and Baywatch, the New Yorker and new mom is currently gracing screens in Mayfair Witches.

Jasmine Tookes

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

California girl Tookes has spent nearly 15 years working the runways for every designer label you can think of—and is now increasingly designing collections of her own as her profile as an influencer is booming. Passionate about fitness and style, our February 2017 cover star helms the athleisure brand JoJa with fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver.

Nina Agdal

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

This sports-loving Danish supermodel is entering another era, as her life as a new mom and fiancé to social media megastar Logan Paul is put under the microscope in the Max reality show Paul American. Agdal is no stranger to Maxim, having graced the March 2017 cover.

Martha Hunt

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Discovered at a local model search in North Carolina in 2004, Hunt’s career has taken her to dizzy heights ever since. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who made Maxim’s cover in December 2017, is still booked and busy and launched a nonprofit focused on spinal health.

Devon Windsor

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

The traffic-stopping 5-foot-11 Midwesterner has parlayed over a decade of walking the runways for Chanel, Dior, Versace and Victoria’s Secret into the success of her eponymous brand. Following her Maxim cover debut back in October 2017, the brains beauty launched popular resort wear and activewear lines.

Lais Ribeiro

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

This Brazilian goddess had plans to be a nurse before the industry came knocking. Since her inaugural Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2010, it hasn’t slowed down for Maxim’s September/October 2018 cover girl. Ribeiro and her husband, former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah, recently welcomed their first baby together.

Hailey Bieber

(Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

When Maxim named Hailey Baldwin as the Hot 100 leader in 2017, the budding model discussed the advantages of dating a fellow celebrity. Fast forward to today, she’s married to Justin Bieber (with whom she welcomed a child last year). She’s also become one of the most successful models of her generation, with a burgeoning multi-million dollar skincare empire, Rhode, in her portfolio.

Elsa Hosk

(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio)

From a former pro basketball player to a fashion darling. After acing her athletic career and becoming an internationally renowned supermodel, Swedish stunner Hosk has pivoted once more. Maxim’s February 2016 cover star is now dressing her fans around the world via her chic clothing label Helsa.

Stella Maxwell

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Standout Stella was anointed at the top of Maxim’s Hot 100 list in 2016. The Belgian-born, Northern Irish-New Zealand stunner has a portfolio as multi-faceted as her upbringing. When not walking the runway or gracing campaigns, you’ll find her running her luxury pet grooming products brand, PeroPero, or advocating for LGBTQIA causes.

Sara Sampaio

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

The Gilles Bensimon-lensed cover of the Portuguese supermodel for Maxim’s May 2016 issue is as unforgettable as she is. This one-time mathematics major-turned-supermodel has achieved international fame as a face of Calzedonia, Victoria’s Secret, Armani Beauty, Moroccanoil and Graff.

Anne Vyalitsyna

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Maxim’s September 2016 cover star, the striking, freckle-faced Russian known in the industry as “Anne V” is as busy as ever. Alongside regular runway appearances and countless cover shoots, she was recently revealed as a new face of Calvin Klein.

Romee Strijd

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

When a 15-year-old Strijd decided to give modeling a proper shot, the phone never stopped ringing. A Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015, the dreamy Dutchwoman fronted Maxim’s cover in October of the following year. These days, you’ll still find her on the runway most seasons, all while raising her two young daughters.

Bregje Heinen

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

While pillow-pouted Dutch model Heinen still fronts fashion campaigns on the regular, she’s increasingly a presence on the big screen, gradually racking up acting and producing roles in Hollywood…exactly what she expressed a desire to do in the pages of Maxim’s September 2017 issue.

Barbara Palvin

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Life has been good to Hungarian beauty Palvin since her December/January 2017 cover. She has since received her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings, inked ambassadorships Armani Beauty and Jimmy Choo, and even branched into acting.

Charli XCX

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Summer 2024 might have been the pinnacle of this British chart-topper’s career to date, but even back in her smoking May 2015 cover story, we called her one of music’s brightest stars. Her multi-Grammy award-winning sixth studio album, Brat, became such a phenomenon last year, the Collins Dictionary named the term its word of the year.

Candace Owens

(Photo by Jason Davis)

Candace Owens is a bold voice we all recognize—fearless, sharp, and unapologetically herself. Whether she’s hosting her podcast or sharing her thoughts, Candace brings energy and style that make her one of today’s most recognizable and loved voices.

Emily DiDonato

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

DiDonato was destined for fame. After being discovered in a mall, she started out in the industry as a high schooler and her career took off almost instantly, with Maybelline and Armani booking the then-unknown face for major campaigns. The August 2015 cover star is still popping up on runways, in demand as a social media influencer, and presiding over a skincare brand she co-founded called Covey.

Isabeli Fontana

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

This beloved Brazilian beauty has been on the cover of Vogue 58 times—a great indicator of how incredibly in demand this model has been throughout her entire career. Maxim’s October 2015 cover star is every bit as smoldering and seductive a decade later.

Lily Aldridge

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Since getting her break as a teen model for Abercrombie & Fitch, Aldridge has become one of the most steadily booked models of her generation. The April 2015 cover star has lent her captivating beauty to all the American greats, including Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Coach, J.Crew, Levi’s and J Brand. Fun fact: The Kings of Leon track “Sex on Fire” was written in her honor.

Elizabeth Hurley

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Alongside her memorable roles in ‘90s and ‘00s comedies including Bedazzled, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Serving Sara, the British leading lady has helmed her namesake swimwear line for two decades and has been a passionate ambassador for Breast Cancer awareness for 30 years. The posh multi-hyphenate made her Maxim cover debut in 2024, aged 59, when she topped the Hot 100 list.

Candice Swanepoel

(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

With legs like stilts, the South African sensation is a graceful gazelle in front of the lens. Unsurprisingly, she topped our 2014 Hot 100 list and subsequently graced the March 2015 cover. These days, the former Angel has gone full-circle, as her swim brand Tropic of C has been tapped to collaborate with Victoria’s Secret.

Léa Seydoux

(Photo by Dominique Charriau)

Maxim’s November 2015 siren is a darling of French art house cinema who has enjoyed mainstream success as a Bond Girl, a muse of Wes Anderson, a fashion model and a regular on best dressed lists. Ooh la la!

Gracie Hunt

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Heartfelt Hunt is a sports-loving and philanthropic former Miss Kansas USA crown holder. The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the ambitious heiress, who covered the March/April 2023 issue, hinted that she may one day become the first-ever female NFL commissioner. Watch this space!

Eva Longoria

(Photo by Anthony Harvey/Film Magic)

When the Texas-born Latina posed on the cover of Maxim’s September 2006 issue in a barely buttoned black shirt, she was at the height of her Desperate Housewives fame. Since then, she’s soared as a producer, philanthropist and activist. Longoria is also a joint owner of a women’s soccer team Angel City FC.

Sophia Bush

(Photo courtesy of Marcelo Krasilcic)

Best known for her role as One Tree Hill’s Brooke Davis, Bush has appeared on two Maxim covers, most recently in April 2014. Lately, she’s busying herself as an angel investor, podcaster, activist and the co-founder of clothing platform Fashionkind.

Shay Mitchell

(Photo courtesy of James Macari)

The Pretty Little Liars alum has parlayed her screen success into an impressive next chapter as a businesswoman. The brown-eyed girl, our February 2015 cover star, is the founder of fast-growing travel bag brand Béis, which reached $200 million in annual revenue in 2023. Boss behavior!

Jennifer Love Hewitt

(Photo courtesy of Neil Krug)

Did you know this star ties the record for the most Maxim covers ever? The actress and perennial pin-up has been a steady presence on screens for eons, thanks to cult-classic movies such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Heartbreakers, as well as her lengthy turns on shows like 9-1-1, Criminal Minds, The Client List and Ghost Whisperer.

Lana Del Rey

(Courtesy of Stephan Würth)

Since bursting onto the scene with a totally different sound and highly stylized look in comparison to her counterparts, this distinctive chanteuse has become a prevailing pop-culture presence. The Grammy-nominated musician made her Maxim debut on the cover of the December/January 2015 issue, following the release of her smash-hit album, Ultraviolence.

Beyoncé

(Photo by Mason Poole)

Foxxy by name, foxy by nature. Already on the cusp of mega stardom, Bey’s gilded August 2002 cover arrived in tandem with her Hollywood debut as Austin Powers in Goldmember badass, Foxxy “Whole Lotta Woman” Cleopatra. In the ensuing decades, the boundary-breaking force has become the most-awarded and most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

Bella Hadid

(Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

An avid equestrian whose sleek strut and chiseled features have catapulted her to the top of the fashion industry, Hadid is the supermodel every casting director has on speed dial. Lately, she’s doubled down on her horse-loving roots, becoming a poster child for modern cowgirl style thanks to her romance with trainer Adan Banuelos.

Heather Graham

(Photo Courtesy of James Macari)

For the June 2013 issue, Graham dished on the then-newly released third installment of The Hangover franchise. It was the latest comedy role for the star, whose turn in seminal movies such as Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Say It Isn’t So made her both a national treasure and endearing sex symbol.

Ashley Tisdale

(Photo Courtesy of Stephan Würth)

“Dreams do come true”—so proclaimed the cover line running beside a smoking hot Ashley Tisdale in May 2013. And for the High School Musical alum, that means utilizing her global teen stardom in running the successful beauty line, Being Frenshe, and wellness platform, Frenshe.

Ronda Rousey

(Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Trailblazing athlete Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey was a total knockout on the cover of the September 2013 issue. As the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, the inaugural female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and the only woman to be both a UFC and WWE champ; it’s no surprise that the UFC CEO Dana White, called her “the woman who would change everything.”

Christina Aguilera

(Photo by Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

From 1990s Mickey Mouse Club kid to smoldering pop star, the Staten Island-born Grammy winner’s January 2003 cover shot in water was pinned on bedroom walls across the country. The “Dirrty” performer, who also appeared on the October 2013 cover, was named as one of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone.

Katy Perry

(Photo by Mike Coppola)

Even before she went to space, Perry’s profile on Earth was stratospheric. Back in January 2011 when she sizzled in lace and leather on our cover, Perry was on-track to becoming one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She made history soon after when five songs from the Teenage Dream album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100; a first for a female artist.

Jessica Alba

(Photo by Karwai Tang)

The Dark Angel star’s breakout 2000 Maxim cover propelled the then-19-year-old’s status as one of Hollywood’s hottest names to watch. Since then, Alba landed on the cover two more times, all while building her personal care company, The Honest Company, into a billion-dollar business.

Camille Kostek

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

The Connecticut-born all-American beauty got her start as an NFL cheerleader for the New England Patriots before making waves as a model, TV host, actress, and social media personality. The body positivity advocate graced Maxim’s May/June 2024 pages after years of manifesting the opportunity, calling the cover story “an honor.”

Sarah Shahi

(Photo by Mike Marsland)

This captivating Iranian-American actress had wound her way into viewers’ homes thanks to The L Word and Fairly Legal by the time she starred on our October 2012 cover. A decade later, she blew up all over again thanks to the NSFW Netflix sensation Sex/Life. Shahi is currently giving fans something new to fantasize about as Dr. Gabriela Torabi on Paradise.

Anna Paulina Luna

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

The Republican congresswoman and Air Force veteran is one of the youngest members of the House—and a trailblazing Latina representative to boot, as the first Mexican-American woman elected to represent Florida in Congress. Luna made her Maxim debut in 2014, and a decade later, she was back to claim our November/December 2024 cover.

Margot Robbie

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

After getting her start in Australian soap Neighbours, Robbie hit the big time when she was cast in The Wolf of Wall Street. An advocate for greenlighting movies that empower women, her influential production company LuckyChap Entertainment backed I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Boston Strangler, and, of course, the international smash hit that was 2023’s Barbie.

Kaley Cuoco

(Photo courtesy of Chris Fortuna)

Her role as the sassy, low-rise jeans-wearing teen Bridget Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules put Cuoco on the map—and her 12-year run as The Big Bang Theory’s Penny kept her there. The March 2010 cover girl also voiced Harley Quinn in the animated namesake TV series.

Tyra Banks

(Photo by Taylor Hill)

As the first African American woman to be featured on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, this Los Angeles native had already achieved supermodel status by the 1990s. Banks, who was also one of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels and a longtime face of CoverGirl cosmetics, cemented her global fame as the host and executive producer of America’s Next Top Model. For our August 2000 issue, she appeared alongside Coyote Ugly co-star Izabella Miko.

Olivia Wilde

(Photo courtesy of Amanda de Cadenet)

Wilde was 2009’s Hot 100 frontrunner. The Hollywood heavyweight is increasingly busying herself behind the camera, having directed Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling. Soon she’ll appear opposite Charli XCX in the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex.

Anna Kournikova

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

When we called the Russian tennis ace the “sexiest sports star in history”—we meant it. Featured on Maxim covers four times, Kournikova’s October 2010 feature even came with a free pair of 3D specs to bring her beachy shoot to life in a whole new way.

Cameron Diaz

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

The household name, crowned 2011’s Hot 100 leader, came out of retirement this year after a decade-long break to co-star with Jamie Foxx in Back in Action. One of the most highly regarded actresses of her generation, you can also enjoy Diaz responsibly at home via her popular organic wine brand Avaline.

Megan Fox

(Photo by Presley Ann)

Two-time cover star Megan Fox knows how to get us excited. It’s been more than 15 years since the jaw-dropping actress blew our minds in the cult-classic horror flick Jennifer’s Body, and rumor has it, a sequel may even be in the works.

Lindsay Lohan

(Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

LiLo posed up a storm on steamy Maxim covers in September 2007 and September 2010. A fixture in the industry since she was knee-high to a grasshopper, the fiery redhead took a lengthy break from acting only to reappear in 2022 with a run of rom-coms—and a Freaky Friday revisit—regaining her crown all over again.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

“Don’t Cha” wish your girlfriend was hot like…Nicole Scherzinger? You bet. The July 2010 cover sensation and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman made her Broadway debut this past year, blowing critics out of the water as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd.

Angelina Jolie

(Photo by Samir Hussein)

The Oscar winner’s mesmerizing face stared back from the cover of our December 2006 issue, in which we proclaimed her Woman of the Year. The humanitarian recently captivated audiences as she took on the role of opera singer Maria Callas in the eponymous critically acclaimed biopic.

Jessica Simpson

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The three-time cover star—and 2004’s Hot 100 slam dunk—cemented herself in the MTV reality TV canon with unforgettable one liners (“chicken or fish?”) on the early aughts show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. The chart-topping singer’s unforgettable appearance as Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard remake also had denim hotpants top of mind. The Texan is regarded as one of the first celebrities to build a billion-dollar fashion brand, which you’ll find everywhere from Amazon to Macy’s.

Jaime King

(Photo by Evan Agostini)

April 2008’s smokeshow cover star was Sin City star Jaime King. The actress and filmmaker recently returned to her modeling roots, walking the Roberto Cavalli catwalk during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

Cindy Crawford

(Photo by PL Gould)

No one has ever looked at a can of Pepsi the same since Crawford’s 1992 Super Bowl commercial. One of the women who helped forge the term “supermodel,” the Midwesterner was the first fashion model to appear nude in Playboy. Our December 2005 cover star’s pursuits include helming fitness videos, TV hosting, running a skincare line and forever remaining a staple of campaigns.

Sara Foster

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

When a white lingerie-clad Foster graced the April 2005 cover, the then-model was riding the wave of Hollywood fame after her role in action comedy D.E.B.S. These days, she’s a successful investor and media personality. Foster runs the fashion label Favorite Daughter with her sister Erin, whose hit show Nobody Wants This she also produced.

Eva Mendes

(Photo by Frederick Brown)

Although she retired from acting over a decade ago, the Hitch honey is still a subject of endearing fascination. The ultra-private star, who graced two Maxim covers in 2007, is married to actor Ryan Gosling, co-owns a successful kitchen cleaning tool brand, and recently wrote a children’s book available in English and Spanish versions.

Josie Maran

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Beauty has been the throughline in Maran’s life. The stunning mogul, whose trailblazing clean skincare brand debuted in 2007, was synonymous with Maybelline commercials in the late 1990s and 2000s. At the time of her May 2004 cover, Maran was about to become a crush for fantasy-lovers everywhere after featuring as one of Dracula’s brides, Marishka, in Van Helsing.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

(Photo by Getty Images)

A pint-sized pinup of the 1990s, Gellar’s IMDB page reads like a list of the most iconic movies of the decade, among them Cruel Intentions, Scream 2, and She’s All That. The Buffy babe, who slayed on the December 2007 cover, is set to reprise her unforgettable role when a long-awaited reboot comes to life in 2026.

Kristen Bell

(Photo by Frederick Brown)

On her March 2006 cover, we declared Bell “TV’s Hottest P.I.” The national treasure has been a familiar and consistent presence on screens ever since, thanks to Veronica Mars and Gossip Girl. Her recent lead role in Nobody Wants This, about dating in adulthood, had audiences falling in love with her all over again.

Daniela Botero

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Colombian knockout Daniela Botero is the real deal—model, actress, and total stunner with those unforgettable green eyes. She’s graced the cover of Maxim USA, lit up international runways, and somehow makes elegance look effortless. From Paris to New York, she’s been winning hearts (and covers) all over the world.

Gina Gershon

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

You could say Gershon was Bound to be famous. Ever since her role in kitschy classic Showgirls, Gershon has been one of the most consistently cast character actresses of her generation. Our October 2003 beauty is also a published writer, having penned a memoir and a children’s book.

Shakira

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The sexy “She Wolf” whose “Hips Don’t Lie.” Colombia native Shakira was propelled to international fame with her first English-language album Laundry Service in 2001. The pint-sized star was smoldering in cowgirl-style getup on the July 2002 cover before she went on to become the best-selling female Latin artist ever.

Lucy Liu + Drew Barrymore

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

July 2003’s cover was a scorcher. The Charlie’s Angels heavenly trinity of Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu were heaven-sent in white swimwear in line with the blockbuster sequel’s summer release. Lately, Liu (who also graced our September 2002 cover) has flexed her horror chops in Steven Soderbergh’s Presence, while child star-turned-multi-hyphenate Barrymore has turned her attention to everything from producing to launching lifestyle brands and hosting daytime TV.

Kate Upton

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

After going viral for dancing in a video uploaded by a friend to YouTube in 2011, Upton’s subsequent ascent as a high-fashion model helped to break the mold. With curves and a smile reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, the girl next door was quickly christened “America’s Favorite Bombshell” by Vogue. In 2018, she made her Maxim debut when she topped the Hot 100 list.

Paris Hilton

(Photo by David Krieger)

“That’s hot!” Behind the Y2K socialite and hotel heiress’s bubbly persona is a formidable businesswoman, who arguably carved out the job description for today’s influencers. The Simple Life starlet fronted the April 2004 issue in butterfly-embroidered bikini bottoms, with the coverlines notably referring to her infamous leaked sex tape.

Pamela Anderson

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

The Playmate of our times, “Pammy” has more Playboy covers under her belt than anyone else. In September 1999, Anderson was reflecting on a decade that saw her become the “Tool Time” girl, Baywatch’s beloved C.J. Parker, and the most talked-about figure in the world. In recent years, the cultural icon has gone au naturel, eschewing makeup and reclaiming her narrative with the release of a popular memoir and documentary about her life, lovers and legacy.

Mariah Carey

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

The diva extraordinaire with a five-octave vocal range made her Maxim debut on the September 2003 cover. One of the most influential singers of all time, the New Yorker is known for hitting some of the highest notes ever sung by a human.

Halle Berry

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

In July 2000, a pixie-cropped Halle Berry sizzled along with her X-Men co-stars Famke Janssen and Rebecca Romijn. Just two years later, she became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her unforgettable role in Monster’s Ball. She’s still the only female star to claim this feat. Alongside making movies, Berry is increasingly getting involved as an angel investor in the women’s health space.

Jennifer Esposito

(Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images)

This born-and-bred New Yorker covered the November 1998 issue in the midst of her Spin City heyday. Ever since, the Italian-American actress has been minted as TV royalty, thanks to a resume overflowing with roles on shows like Samantha Who?, Law & Order, NCIS, The Affair, and Blue Bloods.

Helena Christensen

(Photo by Thierry Orban/Sygma via Getty Images)

This former Miss Denmark has been modeling since the tender age of 9. Almost 50 years later, the striking brunette has retained her crown as a catwalk mainstay, while juggling successful pursuits as a photographer and fashion entrepreneur. The brunette beauty starred on the cover of Maxim in July 1996, famously smoking a cigarette in her lingerie.

Mila Kunis

(Photo by Rich Fury)

Los Angeles-raised Ukraine-native Mila Kunis was made for stardom. At just 14-years-old, she lied about her age in an audition which would ultimately bag her the career-making role of Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show. Over two decades since her October 2002 cover, the doe-eyed beauty is still one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Carmen Electra

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

Three-time Maxim cover star Electra got her start as a muse for her ex-boyfriend, Prince. By the late 1990s, she’d become a bonafide celebrity following her glamour model posing for Playboy, a brief stint on Baywatch, and a hosting gig on MTV’s Singled Out. The former Pussycat Dolls member and Scary Movie star, whose marriage to Dave Navarro was the subject of the reality show Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen + Dave, is cemented in pop culture history. In recent years, Kim Kardashian cast her and fellow 1990s icon Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg in a viral campaign for Skims.

Irina Shayk

(Photo by Ki Price)

Between her bone structure, voluptuous lips and sleek physique, Shayk is the sexy high-fashion supermodel that men and women everywhere can’t get enough of. The exquisite Slav made her Maxim debut with a saucy swimwear shoot for the July/August 2014 cover.

Olivia Munn

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Munn’s trysts with on-screen partner Jon Hamm in Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors has people getting hot under the collar this year. So too did her appearance on our February 2011 cover, when the A-lister was just starting out on the small screen.

Jessica Biel + Kate Beckinsale

(Left: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain, Right: Photo by Dave J. Hogan)

In a triple threat of Hollywood heartbreakers, Biel and Beckinsale flanked bad boy Colin Farrell on a memorable July/August 2012 cover. The spotlight never left these two brunette babes. Next up, Biel is leading the bill in new thriller series The Better Sister, while Beckinsale is returning to her native UK to front the action-charged series Lioness.

Salma Hayek

(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante)

The barrier-breaking Latina sensation showed off another side to her when she sizzled on the cover of the May 1997 UK edition of Maxim. The feature came after the scene-stealing stunner found mainstream success in Hollywood thanks to pictures like Desperado and Fools Rush In. Also a prolific producer, the actress will next be seen in the action comedy Sacrifice.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The sole female Oscar winner from Wales heated up the July/August 1998 UK edition of Maxim. At the time, the raven-haired temptress was at the peak of her Zorro fame. Zeta-Jones will be back on screens soon in a new Prime Video revenge thriller series about a swindler.

Monica Bellucci

(Photo by Frederic Meylan)

May 2003’s cover was the bella Bellucci. Since her debut in 1991, the Italian saucepot has become a Fellini-esque femme fatale and staple of European cinema. From Bram Stoker’s Dracula to The Matrix Reloaded, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Passion of the Christ, and a turn as a Bond Girl aged 50 in Spectre, the former model’s prowess on-screen has proved she’s far more than just a beautiful face.

Famke Janssen

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

Much to the delight of Bond fans everywhere, the Dutch actress appeared on the cover of the January/February 1998 issue. Having found fame as Xenia Onatopp, the fighter pilot with killer thighs alongside Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye, Janssen became a favorite in the Marvel universe thanks to her role as Jean Gray in the X-Men series.

Arianny Celeste

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The renowned Octagon girl sent pulses racing on Maxim’s May 2010 cover. Her popularity in the sport ultimately led to modeling work with Guess and Bebe, appearances on UFC Ultimate Insider and hosting gigs on MVP and Overhaulin’. The Las Vegas-bred Latina now devotes her time to running her subscription company Girlfriend Box.

Alyssa Milano

(Photo courtesy of Antoine Verglas)

The Melrose Place alum’s inaugural Maxim moment happened in March 1998, and 15 years later she was back for more on the cover of the July/August 2013 issue. The Brooklynite is best known for her role as physic sister Phoebe on Charmed. Lately, she made her Broadway debut in Chicago, all while doubling down on her activism and advocacy work.

Gal Gadot

(Photo by Corey Nickols)

From Miss Israel to Wonder Woman. Former Israel Defense Forces fitness instructor and law student Gadot parlayed her modeling career into acting, enjoying her first big break in Hollywood thanks to her role as weapons expert Gisele in Fast & Furious.

Amber Rose

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Philly-native and January/February 2025’s cover star turned her profile as a model and music video mainstay into a chapter as a TV personality and author, once penning a book titled How to Be a Bad Bitch. This year, she launched a libido-enhancing shot called Lust Amber Rose to help men and women better get in the mood.

Selita Ebanks

(Courtesy of Chris Fortuna)

This doe-eyed doll sent pulses racing on the June 2010 cover. The Caymanian model—who is known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren—has recently gone back to her roots, quite literally, as the star of the Hulu reality show, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.

Dua Lipa

(Photo by Sara Jaye)

From Grammy wins to Guinness World Records, this British-Albanian chart-topper has already had career highs that most musicians can only dream of. A bona fide fashion favorite, she’s also a face and muse of Saint Laurent, Chanel, Versace, PUMA, and Mugler. Meanwhile, her multi-platform media company, Service95, continues to expand.

Elisha Cuthbert

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

With a phenomenal five Maxim US/UK covers notched up, it’s the ultimate Girl Next Door. This Canadian cutie has been both a teen dream and a prime time staple as Kim Bauer in 24. Now a mom-of-two, Cuthbert still acts on occasion—while spicy clips of her as Danielle, the hottest next door neighbor ever, still do the rounds on social media.

Eliza Dushku

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

This supernatural seductress was a fan favorite thanks to her role as Faith on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and as the life-saving, time-reversing protagonist in Tru Calling. Smoldering on both her May 2001 and March 2009 covers, the Bostonian has since pivoted from Hollywood to become a certified therapist in a bid to revolutionize trauma care.