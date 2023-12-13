‘Civil War’ Trailer: Nick Offerman & Kirsten Dunst Star In A24 War Movie

Watch the action-filled teaser portraying a near-future America teetering on the razor’s edge.

Director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) has joined forces with buzzy studio A24 for Civil War, an action-packed film that portrays a divided America at war with itself.

Kirsten Dunst stars as a photojournalist living in a near future in which 19 states have seceded from the Union, with Western Forces (including California and Texas) and the “Florida Alliance” among those engaging in the conflict. The “three-term President of the United States” (Nick Offerman) is subsequently seen ordering air strikes on U.S. soil against the uprising.

(A24/YouTube)

“Every time I survived a war zone, I thought I was sending a warning home: Don’t do this,” Dunst’s character says as she heads to the White House, even as rebel forces close in on Washington.

Garland, who wrote and directed Civil War, has worked with A24 dating back to his directorial debut, the acclaimed 2014 sci-fi flick Ex Machina. The studio is set to release Civil War in theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2024.

The film co-stars Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Dunst’s real-life husband, Jesse Plemons.

In other A24 news, the studio is working on a biopic of Elon Musk helmed by Darren Aronofsky.