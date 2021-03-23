New Details Emerge About Mike Tyson Biographical Series Starring Jamie Foxx

The Martin Scorsese-produced series will chronicle the legendary heavyweight boxer’s triumphs and troubles.
Author:
Publish date:
Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx; Mike Tyson

A new report from Variety has pulled back the curtain on that upcoming  Mike Tyson bio-series starring Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx

The buzzed-about series, just titled Tyson, isn’t attached to a specific streaming service like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or HBO Max just yet. 

But that’s likely to change soon, thanks to the big names attached—Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Martin Scorsese. 

The legendary former champ even shared a statement about the new series, which will reportedly "span the whole of Tyson's life."

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson told Variety. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. 

"I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx is also on board as an executive producer, just another example of his long-term commitment to the project, which has seen the already-fit 53-year-old become even more jacked than ever. 

The beginning of 2021 has seen some controversy surrounding depictions of Tyson’s life, as Hulu is producing a “limited series” about the troubled former heavyweight champ, but Tyson has made it a point to say he doesn’t support that production. 

In a post on Instagram, the champ wrote that “The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf.”

Screenwriter Colin Preston scripted the pilot episode for Tyson and in addition to Fuqua and Scorsese, producers include Iron Mike and his wife Kiki Tyson.

There is no timeline yet on when the series will stream and while the service that takes it on has yet to be determined, it looks like we can say with some  confidence it won’t be on Hulu. 

Hulu’s series, titled Iron Mike, comes from the same people who made Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, and Robbie is one of the producers. Its premiere date hasn’t been set, but it will likely drop well before Tyson.

Tyson recently returned to the ring with a pay-per-view draw against another former boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr. 

No image description

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey Promo
Style

Hublot and Artist Shepard Fairey Launch Luxe Titanium Timepiece

7708267E-65EA-4BDF-B254-29F513EBDB41
Style

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 50 Rarest Nike Sneakers Of All Time

Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson
Entertainment

New Details Emerge About Mike Tyson Biographical Series Starring Jamie Foxx

Post Malone Promo
Entertainment

Watch Post Malone Cover Country Hits by Sturgill Simpson and Brad Paisley at Matthew McConaughey Texas Benefit

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Promo
Rides

Aston Martin Unveils Special-Edition Vantage To Celebrate F1 Return

Howard Hughes Promo
News

How Billionaire Aviator Howard Hughes Blazed a Trail for Business Tycoons

kylie-jenner-tv-show-promo
News

Kylie Jenner GoFundMe Request Ignites Twitter Backlash

prince-chappelle-charlie-murphy
Entertainment

Unearthed Concert Video of Prince Playing Basketball Proves Why He Beat Charlie Murphy

Pagani Huayra R Promo
Rides

The 850-HP Pagani Huayra R Is An Ultra Lightweight Hypercar