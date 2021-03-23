New Details Emerge About Mike Tyson Biographical Series Starring Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx; Mike Tyson Foxx: Getty Images/Tyson: Michael Becker

A new report from Variety has pulled back the curtain on that upcoming Mike Tyson bio-series starring Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

The buzzed-about series, just titled Tyson, isn’t attached to a specific streaming service like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or HBO Max just yet.

But that’s likely to change soon, thanks to the big names attached—Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Martin Scorsese.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The legendary former champ even shared a statement about the new series, which will reportedly "span the whole of Tyson's life."

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson told Variety. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx is also on board as an executive producer, just another example of his long-term commitment to the project, which has seen the already-fit 53-year-old become even more jacked than ever.

The beginning of 2021 has seen some controversy surrounding depictions of Tyson’s life, as Hulu is producing a “limited series” about the troubled former heavyweight champ, but Tyson has made it a point to say he doesn’t support that production.

In a post on Instagram, the champ wrote that “The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf.”

Screenwriter Colin Preston scripted the pilot episode for Tyson and in addition to Fuqua and Scorsese, producers include Iron Mike and his wife Kiki Tyson.

There is no timeline yet on when the series will stream and while the service that takes it on has yet to be determined, it looks like we can say with some confidence it won’t be on Hulu.

Hulu’s series, titled Iron Mike, comes from the same people who made Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, and Robbie is one of the producers. Its premiere date hasn’t been set, but it will likely drop well before Tyson.

Tyson recently returned to the ring with a pay-per-view draw against another former boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr.