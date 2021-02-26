Mike Tyson Comes Out Swinging at Hulu's 'Iron Mike' Series

"Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

Mike Tyson is throwing verbal jabs at Hulu for picking up Iron Mike, an unauthorized biopic series about the boxing legend's tumultuous life and incredible career.

The streaming service recently announced that it had green-lit the eight-part series, which at first seemed like a must-watch for diehard Tyson fans.

But Tyson quickly derided Hulu on his social media channels, tweeting, "Really Hulu?! Stealing a black mans story during Black History Month?" and posting a lengthy Instagram post hashtagged, "#BOYCOTTHULU."

A screencap of text accused Hulu of being hypocritical by curating a "Black Stories" playlist during Black History Month while "they steal stories from the black community." The other image shared with the post contained Hulu's logo with a red cross through it.

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising, the post's caption read.

"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story."

Tyson went on to reveal that the "real" story about his life is currently in development and will be announced soon.

"To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days."

"Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf," Tyson concluded.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Iron Mike "will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what the streamer calls 'one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.'"

Iron Mike will reportedly be written by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers. That critically-acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic earned Margot Robbie a Best Actress Oscar nod in 2018.

Meanwhile, the "real" story that Tyson mentioned in his social media posts could be the same one that Jamie Foxx teased on Instagram in early 2020. Foxx referred to the long-gestating project as Finding Mike, though it has yet to be officially confirmed.