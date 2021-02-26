Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In March

"Godzilla vs. Kong", "Zack Snyder's Justice League", a Biggie Smalls documentary and much more start streaming this month.

Top: Warner Bros/HBO Max Bottom Left: Netflix Bottom Right: Warner/HBO Max

Some months it's hard to know what to highlight among the upcoming selections that will be newly-available to watch on the big streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO Max. Looking at the selections soon to drop in March 2021 there are too many good prospects to choose from. Like the hotly-anticipated Netflix documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which drops March 1.

Netflix says this will be "a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time" by those who knew Biggie (born Christopher Wallace) best.

On HBO Max DC fans will, for the first time ever, get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League when the new version of the 2017 film put together by its original director debuts on March 18th.

Snyder left the original production with most of it done and Joss Whedon took over, ultimately making the version that flopped into theaters like a dead fish nearly four years ago. For his return, Snyder shot new footage with actors and even added roles, like a new look at Jared Leto's Joker.

Then there is the true clash of titans, Godzilla vs. Kong. We'll have to wait till the end of the month, but this new look at the age-old battle between iconic monsters drops on HBO Max on March 31.

Read on below to see what else is on the way, from the season 3 premiere of FX's Mayans M.C. hitting Hulu on March 17 to all the Back to the Future movies, which will be available March 1 on Amazon Prime.

If spring seems a little delayed, at least there will be new binge-watching to plan.

NETFLIX

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

World Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie — Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime

March 5

City of Ghosts — Netflix Family

Dogwashers — Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family

Sentinelle — Netflix Film

March 8

Bombay Begums — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

March 9

The Houseboat — Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family

March 10

Dealer — Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The One — Netflix Original

Paper Lives — Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Yes Day — Netflix Film

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BRG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original

Zero Chill — Netflix Family

March 16

Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime

Cabras de Peste — Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America — Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Country Comfort — Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sky Rojo — Netflix Original

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera — Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special

March 24

Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original

March 25

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Film

March 26

A Week Away — Netflix Film

Bad Trip — Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — Netflix Original

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original

Nailed It! Double Trouble — Netflix Original

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original

HULU

March 1

Charles & Diana: 198‪3 (2021)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy of the State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (Fox)

March 12

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

kid 90 (Hulu Original)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

AMAZON PRIME

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Out of Africa (1985)

March 5

Coming 2 America (2021) — Amazon Original Movie

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

HBO MAX

March 1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary

March 5

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

Infomercials

March 16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

March 26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 30

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021