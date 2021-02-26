Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In March
Some months it's hard to know what to highlight among the upcoming selections that will be newly-available to watch on the big streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and HBO Max. Looking at the selections soon to drop in March 2021 there are too many good prospects to choose from. Like the hotly-anticipated Netflix documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, which drops March 1.
Netflix says this will be "a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time" by those who knew Biggie (born Christopher Wallace) best.
On HBO Max DC fans will, for the first time ever, get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League when the new version of the 2017 film put together by its original director debuts on March 18th.
Snyder left the original production with most of it done and Joss Whedon took over, ultimately making the version that flopped into theaters like a dead fish nearly four years ago. For his return, Snyder shot new footage with actors and even added roles, like a new look at Jared Leto's Joker.
Then there is the true clash of titans, Godzilla vs. Kong. We'll have to wait till the end of the month, but this new look at the age-old battle between iconic monsters drops on HBO Max on March 31.
Read on below to see what else is on the way, from the season 3 premiere of FX's Mayans M.C. hitting Hulu on March 17 to all the Back to the Future movies, which will be available March 1 on Amazon Prime.
If spring seems a little delayed, at least there will be new binge-watching to plan.
NETFLIX
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
World Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family
March 3
Moxie — Netflix Film
Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime
March 5
City of Ghosts — Netflix Family
Dogwashers — Netflix Film
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family
Sentinelle — Netflix Film
March 8
Bombay Begums — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
March 9
The Houseboat — Netflix Original
StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family
March 10
Dealer — Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary
Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original
March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The One — Netflix Original
Paper Lives — Netflix Film
Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Yes Day — Netflix Film
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BRG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original
Zero Chill — Netflix Family
March 16
Rebell Comedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime
Cabras de Peste — Netflix Film
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average America — Netflix Comedy Special
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Country Comfort — Netflix Family
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Sky Rojo — Netflix Original
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
Navillera — Netflix Original
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special
March 24
Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary
Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original
March 25
Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Film
March 26
A Week Away — Netflix Film
Bad Trip — Netflix Film
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars — Netflix Original
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original
Nailed It! Double Trouble — Netflix Original
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original
HULU
March 1
Charles & Diana: 1983 (2021)
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Enemy of the State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)
March 3
New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
March 5
Boss Level (Hulu Original)
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
March 6
Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)
March 7
Proxima (2019)
March 8
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
March 9
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
March 11
Game of Talents: Series Premiere (Fox)
March 12
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
Farewell Amor (2020)
kid 90 (Hulu Original)
March 14
Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2020)
Tracks (2019)
March 16
Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)
March 17
Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
March 18
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Identity (2003)
March 19
Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
March 22
Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
March 23
Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
Collective (2019)
March 26
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (Funimation)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 30
Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)
March 31
Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)
AMAZON PRIME
March 1
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
Out of Africa (1985)
March 5
Coming 2 America (2021) — Amazon Original Movie
March 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 12
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
March 19
Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
Invincible: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
March 29
Renegades (1989)
March 30
The Ghost Writer (2010)
HBO MAX
March 1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary
March 5
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
Infomercials
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021