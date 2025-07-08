Dua Lipa, Paige Spiranac, Hailey Bieber & More Heat Up Social Media With Red-Hot Bikini Photos

Kylie Jenner and Livvy Dunne also shared their swimsuit pics over the holiday weekend.

(Left: Photo by Sara Jaye, Middle and left: Gilles Bensimon

As gunpowder-fueled spectacles exploded across America over the Fourth of July Weekend, other proverbial fireworks were lighting up Instagram in the form of celebrity bikini pics. Dua Lipa gave her followers a two-piece double feature, most recently dropping a carousel featuring a wild cheetah print number. Earlier, the dance pop superstar and Maxim Hot 100 beauty flexed her finances in in a studded bikini and designer accessories that Page Six estimated to be worth $150,000.

Meanwhile, former Maxim Hot 100 cover star Paige Spiranac put on a brilliant display of patriotism, donning stars, stripes and her captivating beam.

Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/2fZbLgnvPX — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2025

Hailey Bieber, who also appears on this year’s Maxim Hot 100, made a splash with a promotion for her billion-dollar beauty brand’s new Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint. The Rhode founder paired a black bikini with a custom gold belly chain designed to hold the lip treatment, an item that commenters immediately began inquiring about.

Posed on a patriotic towel from a Long Island beach, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne dropped a three-image carousel with the cutesy caption “red, white and freckled,” much to the joy of the former LSU gymnast’s 5.4 million followers.

Like Lipa, Kylie Jenner also broke out the animal print while sipping Tuscan wine over the holiday weekend.

America, the beautiful indeed.