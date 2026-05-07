‘EA Sports UFC 6’: New Gameplay Trailer And Release Date Revealed

Cover star Max Holloway knocks out Conor McGregor in the trailer for latest edition of the popular UFC video game franchise due out this summer.

(EA Sports)

While retired UFC legend Conor McGregor continues to tease his long-awaited comeback, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see “The Notorious” back in the Octagon anytime soon. But at least gamers can get a taste of what it might look like in the new trailer for EA Sports UFC 6.

The gameplay teaser kicks off with McGregor facing off against Max Holloway—who graces the game’s cover along with Alex Pereira—with McGregor getting brutally floored by the rugged UFC veteran. The trailer also shows snippets of fights featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Sean O’Malley, Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje and other UFC luminaries, all scored to “I’ve Gotta Be Me” by Sammy Davis Jr.

EA Sports’ popular fighting franchise is returning this summer with UFC 6. EA has officially confirmed that UFC 6 will drop on June 19, but players can get seven days of early access along with other features through UFC 6’s Ultimate Edition, which will cost $99.99. EA has also revealed the cover stars for the game: Pereira will grace the game’s standard edition covers, while Holloway will be featured on the Ultimate Edition cover art.

UFC 6 is being advertised as the “most realistic and authentic fighting experience” to date, thanks to new advancements in the gameplay and tech powering the game. EA added that UFC 6 has added new “ragdoll physics” and stated that the fighters “will look, move, and fight like themselves, giving them a sense of individuality,” according to IGN.

UFC 6 will once again boast an M-rating, ensuring the Octagon violence will be sufficiently realistic for players. UFC 5 was the first game in the franchise to notch the M-rating after EA made changes to the game’s damage system, which pushed the game’s content past a T-rating. UFC 6 will also feature advanced new single-player modes like Hall of Legends and The Legacy. Watch the new trailer below.