Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Mom Snapped Those Viral Instagram Photos

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother.”

An Elizabeth Hurley Instagram post featuring the 55-year-old actress posing topless under a fur coat recently went so viral that it made the Good Morning Britain talk show.

But while many online commenters poured on the praise, GMB host Piers Morgan called the pair of pics "thirsty" (fair) and "creepy," as he believed that Hurley's son, 18-year-old actor and model Damian Hurley, had lensed the snowy snaps.

“Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?" Morgan said, per the Huffington Post. "A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that a bit creepy?"

After catching wind of Morgan's questionable comments, Hurley set the record straight on Twitter.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not," she wrote before concluding the tweet with a "winking kiss" emoji.

Even if Damian had been behind the lens, it wouldn't have been the first time. Yahoo! Life reports that he often plays photographer for his mom's other bikini-clad shoots, which often promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. That shouldn't be a big deal, but here's how Hurley responded to a BBC host who called the arrangement "odd" in 2018:

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said during a taping of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live After Show. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.”

She added, “When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

Whether it's Hurley's mother or son is on camera duty, many fans simply couldn't be bothered.

“I don’t really care who took them tbh. You look absolutely fabulous,” wrote one. “Don't care if they was taken by your 90 year old gardener, [they’re] great,” wrote another.