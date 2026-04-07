Elle Macpherson Proves Why She’s Still ‘The Body’ In New Underwear Campaign

Decades after earning her famous nickname, the supermodel returns to her roots in a series of bold, unretouched-style photos for Aussie brand Bonds.

(Maxim/Gilles Bensimon)

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is stripping down in a new underwear campaign, proving why she was nicknamed “The Body” back in the ’80s.

The 61-year-old Australian icon posed in her underwear for clothing brand Bonds’ “Let’s Talk About Flex” campaign, which celebrates how individuals show up as their “real selves.”

(Maxim/Gilles Bensimon)

Images for the campaign feature the former Maxim cover star in a variety of settings, including a shot of her lying on her side in a red set, and other options in black that highlight her toned physique. The Aussie undie brand posted photos of Macpherson from the campaign on Instagram, where fans quickly flooded the comments with compliments.

“My inner flex is doing what feels right for me,” Macpherson said in a press statement. “That cheeky, give-it-a-go Aussie attitude has been part of my career and life journey from the start, so flexing in my knickers for this Bonds campaign really resonated with me, and felt like something to truly celebrate.”

In one notable image, the supermodel is seen in a yellow set with lace detailing, showcasing her core as her hair blows in the wind. “Epitome of aging…well done,” one fan wrote, while another added, “61 and still stunningly beautiful.”

Macpherson previously discussed her beauty secrets during a 2024 episode of the Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA podcast, telling the host that outer beauty is determined by inner health. She noted that “topical beauty only goes so far.”

The ageless stunner also shared that maintaining her health includes lowering her caffeine intake and changing her eating habits. “I weaned myself off of coffee and I eat earlier in the day, so I eat at 5,” she said.

As she said her 2025 Maxim Hot 100 cover interview, those health-conscious habits are especially important on photoshoot days. “I get up early, hydrate with warm lemon water, then I have a matcha and take my WelleCo Super Elixir for energy and vitality,” she said. “I do a little meditation to prepare for the day and read something inspiring. Prior to shoot days, I make sure my nails are done, hair is washed, my body is waxed and smooth, and my skin is well hydrated.”

The former Friends actress previously shared how the connection between mind and body plays a role in staying healthy with Body + Soul in 2023, reports the New York Post.

“Wellness is physical, emotional, spiritual and mental wellbeing and that they’re all integrated. That was the biggest revelation—that you can’t compartmentalize them, and they’re not separate,” she told the outlet.

“If anything is out of kilter it affects the others, so the secret to a happy, healthy life is really keeping in balance with all those aspects. It took me a long time to get that.”