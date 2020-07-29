Elon Musk Urges Kanye West to Delay Presidential Bid Until 2024

The Tesla magnate says he and Kanye text "fairly often" in a new interview.

Elon Musk at first playfully offered his "full support" to Kanye West's quixotic 2020 presidential bid, then distanced himself from some of his friend's more far-out opinions. Now, the Tesla billionaire is urging 'Ye, who recently made news by apologizing to wife Kim Kardashian for his troubling tweetstorms, to delay his current campaign until 2024.

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk said in a recent interview with the New York Times, noting that West could be "accused of splitting the Black vote with Joe Biden." The Times further detailed Musk and West's decade-plus relationship here:

“I’ve known him for at least 10 years, maybe longer,” Musk said, noting that while they see each other about once every six months, they text “fairly often.” Mr. West recently tweeted a picture of the pair — both wearing Yeezy sneakers — with Mr. Musk’s Sorayama sculpture of an android woman looking at a one-way mirror. Grimes, who took the picture, is reflected in the frame.

More recently, the bipolar West has made headlines with his Twitter meltdowns, tweeting that Kardashian had sent a doctor to his Wyoming compound to lock him up and that he had been seeking a divorce. West has since deleted many of his online rants, issued a public apology, and was even photographed reuniting with Kim, according to Hypebeast.

Musk's full, fascinating interview with Maureen Dowd of the New York Times—where he talks Tesla, Facebook, success, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Twitter hacks, Jeff Bezos, and life with Grimes and "Baby X"— can be read here.