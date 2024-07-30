Elvis Presley’s Martin Acoustic Guitar Can Now Be Yours

One of the last instruments ever strummed by The King is headed to auction.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

Following six-figure sales of Elvis Presley’s Smith & Wesson wheelguns, Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) is now offering The King’s concert-used Martin guitar. In fact, this is likely one of last instruments Presley ever played live. According to its RIAC, it’s one of several Martin D-35s strummed during the rock and roll pioneer’s final performances in the months before his death on August 16, 1977.

The exact concerts in which this guitar appeared haven’t been identified, but photographic evidence of his shows in late 1976 and early 1977, including his legendary last string of Las Vegas performances, prove that Presley indeed toured with this exact model of guitar. It’s believed that this 1972 Martin D-35 No. 294474 was played live through the end of 1976 before being replaced by another D-35 at the start of his 1977 tour. Key features include an easily identifiable three-piece rosewood back, which can be seen through the sound hole in many of Presley’s concert photos, as well as a blonde solid spruce top, solid mahogany neck with 20-fret ebony fingerboard, rosewood sides and three-piece back, ebony bridge, white binding, and a black pick guard.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

It’s worth noting that among Presley’s earliest instruments was a 1942 Martin D-18 with which he recorded some of his first singles, including “Mystery Train,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” and “That’s All Right (Mama),” the latter being credited by many as the first Rock and Roll record, according to New Atlas. Though Presley most frequently played Gibsons through the 1960s and early 1970s, he ultimately made the switch back to Martin in his final years.

Presley isn’t the only famous owner in this guitar’s provenance. After achieving commercial success in music, Presley broke out into acting and starred in a total of 33 movies, nine of which were directed by Norman Taurog. Being one of Presley’s closest friends, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker was gifted this D-35 at one of his final shows in December of 1976. Included with purchase is a copy of a letter signed by Norman Taurog’s son, Johnathan, documenting that this D-35 changed from Presley to Taurog’s hands.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

The aforementioned 1942 Martin D-18 became one of very few seven-figure guitars when it fetched $1.3 million at auction in 2020. RIAC’s $15,000 to $25,000 pre-auction valuation of the 1972 Martin D-35 makes it a steal by comparison. Head to RIAC’s website to learn more before it hits the block on August 25.