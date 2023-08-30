Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Revealing Crochet Bikini In New Instagram Videos

“Can you even swim in that?”

(Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear line is proving that crochet style isn’t exclusive to grandma’s homemade sweaters.

The My Body author and Maxim Hot 100 beauty debuted the new Inamorata Lorelei crochet bikini in a series of alluring photos and videos on the brand’s Instagram feed, using her supermodel skills and figure to showcase seashell-shaped halter top cups, string ties and a matching bottom.

A carousel featuring clips and images mostly featured EmRata sporting the barely-there bikini in front of a picturesque white cottage, as the New York Post points out. But it’s a this close-up teaser video posted a few days ago that gives viewers the best look at the Lorelei’s relaxed fit.

As with every one of Ratajkowski’s bikini-promoting posts, most commenters were complimentary, with one declaring the model and businesswoman a “goddess.” Others called into question the bikini’s efficacy as actual swimwear.

“Can you even swim in that… I’m a mom of two who runs around and plays with my kids…let’s make a suit for that,” one said. Another wrote, “Such a beautiful swimsuit!! Very chic 😍…only thing is I wonder how the top will sit on my chest because it seems to open.”

The High Low with EmRata podcast host is known to model Inamorata styles ahead of major launches, and crochet seems to be a favorite. Earlier this summer, Ratajkowski rocked an especially revealing white crochet one-piece dubbed “Encinitas” from Inamorata’s collaboration with NYC-based clothing label Mirror Palais.

While there’s only a single, four-star review of the Encinitas, it appears to be completely sold out. Those interested in the Lorelei would do well to check Inamorata’s website as soon as the crochet bikini becomes available on August 30 at 12 p.m. ET.