‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale Trailer: Zendaya Is Surrounded, Sydney Sweeney Struggles In Thrilling End To Wild Season

Catch the Season 3 conclusion of the hit HBO series on May 31.

(HBO)

As Euphoria Season 3 draws to a close, it seems that nearly every main character is headed for—or already in—a state more aptly described as dysphoria.

(HBO)

The preview trailer released by HBO Max focuses mainly on Rue (Zendaya), who, despite plenty of maneuvering, remains in a position that’s every bit as precarious as the drug-muling gig in which she was trapped for the first few episodes of the season. Now, the full force of the law may be descending upon her—the last scene shows her walking reluctantly towards the front door of a dank abode as muffled helicopter blade whirring and an officer’s “You are surrounded” command rumble in the background.

Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), the boisterous strip club owner and gangster whom Rue is being forced to inform upon by the Drug Enforcement Administration, also forebodingly tells her: “You was right all along. You and me, we was meant to be.” Whether that means they were destined to work together or become enemies is unclear.

(HBO)

There are also rapid-fire shots of other main characters’ faces—Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Lexi (Maude Apatow), and Maddy (Alexa Demie), all of whom are deeply unsettled and/or crying. Despite their achievements throughout the season, their lives have all taken a turn for the worse, a theme that was perhaps most astutely encapsulated by the death of Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) at the hands of a debt collector in the season’s penultimate episode.

The Euphoria Season 3 finale airs on May 31, 2026—watch the preview video below: