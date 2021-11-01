Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in November

Netflix and chill as the nights get longer with holiday selections from the big streaming services.

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson in “Red Notice” (Photo: Netflix)

Just like that, the holiday season has kicked in. The choices coming on the big streaming services in November reflect that, with silly seasonal choices like Ernest Saves Christmas and multiple movies with “Elf” in the title (save, inexplicably, Will Ferrell’s classic Elf).

But wait, there’s more than just the video equivalent of a radio station suddenly switching to various covers of “Let it Snow” 24/7 through the beginning of 2022.

Netflix kicks things off with a bang when Red Notice premieres on November 12. It’s a comedy-action tale that sees an FBI profiler played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson team up with art thieves Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Hulu drops a ton of Christmas movies on November 15th, but if your thing during the run-up to Thanksgiving is dodging too much holiday cheer before you’ve even finished your shopping, there are plenty of action selections all month, including the first three Matrix movies, which could make for some good binge-watching prior to the release of The Matrix Resurrections in December. (Watch the trailer for Resurrections above.)

HBO Max doesn’t have the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Die Hard, but look for the 2003 follow-up A Good Day to Die Hard — the extended version — on November 1.

While Amazon and Hulu selections often overlap, there are plenty of escapist choices to go around, and Disney+ makes sure the kids’ interests are included as well, with holiday selections like Jingle All the Way and yes, that true yuletide classic mentioned above, Ernest Saves Christmas. Get ready for longer nights and colder weather with snack selections and some binging choices below.

Netflix

Nov. 1

The Claus Family

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Nov. 4

Catching Killers

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth: Season 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Nov. 6

Arcane (New Episodes Weekly)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 8

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Nov. 10

Animal

Gentefied: Season 2

Passing

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice

Nov. 13

Arcane (New Episodes)

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow: Season 2

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Nov. 20

Arcane (New Episodes)

New World

Nov. 22

Outlaws

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset: Season 4

True Story

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5

Super Crooks

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Nov. 28

Elves

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Nov. 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

The Summit of the Gods

Hulu

Nov. 1

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)

10,000 BC (2008)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Apache Uprising (1965)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach (2000)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

China Moon (1994)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Comedian (2017)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye for An Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fighter (2010)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

The Fly (1986)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

The Hunted (2003)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

I, Tonya (2017)

In Secret (2014)

Inception (2010)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Maggie (2015)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Modern Girls (1986)

Monuments (2020)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Outsider (1980)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Shootist (1976)

Single White Female (1992)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

The Soloist (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Troll 2 (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State Of The Union (2005)

Yes Man (2008)

Nov. 2

Prospect (2018)

Nov. 3

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)

Nov. 4

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)

Playing God (2021)

Nov. 5

Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)

Nov. 7

Pain & Gain (2013)

Nov. 8

Emperor (2012)

Nov. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)

Nov. 14

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Nov. 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2014)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy For Christmas (2016)

Angels In The Snow (2015)

Back To Christmas (2014)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

Christmas Belle (2013)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

Christmas In The Heartland (2018)

Christmas With the Andersons (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

Second Chance Christmas (2017)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)

The Truth About Christmas (2018)

Winter Wedding (2017)

Nov. 16

The Master (2012)

Nov. 17

Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Nov. 18

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Mandibles (2021)

Nov. 19

The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Nov. 22

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Nov. 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Ape Star (2021)

Nov. 25

Ride the Eagle (2021)

Nov. 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)

Pig (2021)

Nov. 28

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Nov. 29

All Light, Everywhere (2021)

Nov. 30

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

HBO Max

Nov. 1

The 90 Day Plan

A Good Day To Die Hard (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel (HBO)

Adult Beginners (HBO)

Aftermath (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), (HBO)

Bully (HBO)

Caddyshack

City Of Ghosts (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange

Company Business (HBO)

Cry Wolf (HBO)

Cymbeline (HBO)

Dead Heat (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior (HBO)

Doom (HBO)

Dressed To Kill (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut

Executive Decision (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket

Godsend (HBO)

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper

Hotel Rwanda (HBO)

In the House

Lady In White (HBO)

Love And A .45 (HBO)

Moonstruck (HBO)

Murphy’s Law (HBO)

Never Let Me Go (HBO)

New Year’s Eve

Practical Magic

The Parent ‘Hood

Pride & Prejudice (HBO)

Rush (HBO)

Showtime (HBO)

Something New (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail (HBO)

Still Waiting (HBO)

Summer School (HBO)

The Bourne Identity (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie (HBO)

The Conspirator (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (HBO)

The Next Three Days (HBO)

The Presidio (HBO)

The Purge (HBO)

The Queen (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction (HBO)

The Transporter (HBO)

The Wolverine (HBO)

Thelma & Louise (HBO)

Transporter 2 (HBO)

Unleashed (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting… (HBO)

Weightless (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (HBO)

Witness (HBO)

Wildcats

Wristcutters: A Love Story (HBO)

Nov. 2

Single Mother By Choice

Son of Monarchs

Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Nov. 3

This is Not a War Story

Nov. 4

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere

Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere

Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere

Nov. 5

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls) (HBO)

Nov. 6

Land (HBO)

The Story of Late Night

Nov. 8

Dawson’s Creek

Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Nov. 9

Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Nov. 11

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale

Sesame Street

South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Nov. 12

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale

Nov. 13

Boogie (HBO)

Darwin’s Yearbook

Final Space, Season 3

United Shades of America, Season 6

Nov. 14

Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)

Nov. 15

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Nov. 18

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere

Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere

Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Nov. 19

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Nov. 20

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)

Nov. 23

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Nov. 25

The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3

La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere

Nov. 26

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

Nov. 28

Anna Karenina (HBO)

Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

Nov. 29

We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Amazon

Nov. 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Series

Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)

Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Nov. 5

Movies

*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Series

Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Nov. 12

Movies

Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Series

Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Nov. 16

Movies

Beginners (2011)

Nov. 19

Series

Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Nov. 20

Movies

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

Nov. 24

Series

Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

Special

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Nov. 26

Movies

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Nov. 29

Movies

Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Disney+

Nov. 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109

Nov. 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Nov. 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110

Nov. 12

Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney Plus Premiere

Entrelozados (S1) – Disney Plus Series Premiere

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Olaf Presents (S1) – Disney Plus Series Premiere

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

An all-new short from The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2, 5 episodes) – Disney+ Series Premiere

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – Disney+ Premiere

Nov. 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Nov. 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Nov. 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Nov. 25

The Beatles: Get Back, Part One – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Nov. 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere

Nov. 27

The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere