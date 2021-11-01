Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in November
Netflix and chill as the nights get longer with holiday selections from the big streaming services.
Just like that, the holiday season has kicked in. The choices coming on the big streaming services in November reflect that, with silly seasonal choices like Ernest Saves Christmas and multiple movies with “Elf” in the title (save, inexplicably, Will Ferrell’s classic Elf).
But wait, there’s more than just the video equivalent of a radio station suddenly switching to various covers of “Let it Snow” 24/7 through the beginning of 2022.
Netflix kicks things off with a bang when Red Notice premieres on November 12. It’s a comedy-action tale that sees an FBI profiler played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson team up with art thieves Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
Hulu drops a ton of Christmas movies on November 15th, but if your thing during the run-up to Thanksgiving is dodging too much holiday cheer before you’ve even finished your shopping, there are plenty of action selections all month, including the first three Matrix movies, which could make for some good binge-watching prior to the release of The Matrix Resurrections in December. (Watch the trailer for Resurrections above.)
HBO Max doesn’t have the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Die Hard, but look for the 2003 follow-up A Good Day to Die Hard — the extended version — on November 1.
While Amazon and Hulu selections often overlap, there are plenty of escapist choices to go around, and Disney+ makes sure the kids’ interests are included as well, with holiday selections like Jingle All the Way and yes, that true yuletide classic mentioned above, Ernest Saves Christmas. Get ready for longer nights and colder weather with snack selections and some binging choices below.
Netflix
Nov. 1
The Claus Family
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Nov. 2
Camp Confidential
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Nov. 4
Catching Killers
Nov. 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth: Season 5
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Nov. 6
Arcane (New Episodes Weekly)
Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back
Nov. 8
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Nov. 10
Animal
Gentefied: Season 2
Passing
Nov. 11
Love Never Lies
Nov. 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice
Nov. 13
Arcane (New Episodes)
Nov. 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Nov. 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Nov. 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained: Season 2
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!
Nov. 20
Arcane (New Episodes)
New World
Nov. 22
Outlaws
Vita & Virginia
Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset: Season 4
True Story
Nov. 25
F is for Family: Season 5
Super Crooks
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green Snake
Light the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Nov. 28
Elves
Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Nov. 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods
Hulu
Nov. 1
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)
10,000 BC (2008)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Apache Uprising (1965)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Beach (2000)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
China Moon (1994)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
The Comedian (2017)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Cutter’s Way (1981)
Dark Angel (1990)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Doc (1971)
Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
Elektra (2005)
Enter the Ninja (1981)
Eye for An Eye (1996)
Eye of the Needle (1981)
Fargo (1996)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Fighter (2010)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
The Fly (1986)
How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
The Hunted (2003)
I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
I, Tonya (2017)
In Secret (2014)
Inception (2010)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Maggie (2015)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Minority Report (2002)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
Modern Girls (1986)
Moneyball (2011)
Monuments (2020)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
The Outsider (1980)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Quiet Man (1952)
Real Men (1987)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
The Shootist (1976)
Single White Female (1992)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Soapdish (1991)
The Soloist (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Troll 2 (1991)
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
Yes Man (2008)
Nov. 2
Prospect (2018)
Nov. 3
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
Nov. 4
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God (2021)
Nov. 5
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
Nov. 7
Pain & Gain (2013)
Nov. 8
Emperor (2012)
Nov. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
Nov. 14
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
Nov. 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
Angels In The Snow (2015)
Back To Christmas (2014)
The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)
Christmas Belle (2013)
The Christmas Calendar (2017)
Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
Holly’s Holiday (2012)
The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
Married by Christmas (2016)
My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
My Santa (2013)
Naughty & Nice (2014)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
Second Chance Christmas (2017)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
The Truth About Christmas (2018)
Winter Wedding (2017)
Nov. 16
The Master (2012)
Nov. 17
Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
Nov. 18
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Mandibles (2021)
Nov. 19
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Nov. 22
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Nov. 23
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star (2021)
Nov. 25
Ride the Eagle (2021)
Nov. 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)
Pig (2021)
Nov. 28
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
Nov. 29
All Light, Everywhere (2021)
Nov. 30
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
HBO Max
Nov. 1
The 90 Day Plan
A Good Day To Die Hard (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel (HBO)
Adult Beginners (HBO)
Aftermath (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), (HBO)
Bully (HBO)
Caddyshack
City Of Ghosts (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange
Company Business (HBO)
Cry Wolf (HBO)
Cymbeline (HBO)
Dead Heat (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior (HBO)
Doom (HBO)
Dressed To Kill (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut
Executive Decision (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket
Godsend (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White (HBO)
Love And A .45 (HBO)
Moonstruck (HBO)
Murphy’s Law (HBO)
Never Let Me Go (HBO)
New Year’s Eve
Practical Magic
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice (HBO)
Rush (HBO)
Showtime (HBO)
Something New (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail (HBO)
Still Waiting (HBO)
Summer School (HBO)
The Bourne Identity (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie (HBO)
The Conspirator (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (HBO)
The Next Three Days (HBO)
The Presidio (HBO)
The Purge (HBO)
The Queen (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction (HBO)
The Transporter (HBO)
The Wolverine (HBO)
Thelma & Louise (HBO)
Transporter 2 (HBO)
Unleashed (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting… (HBO)
Weightless (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (HBO)
Witness (HBO)
Wildcats
Wristcutters: A Love Story (HBO)
Nov. 2
Single Mother By Choice
Son of Monarchs
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 3
This is Not a War Story
Nov. 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
Nov. 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls) (HBO)
Nov. 6
Land (HBO)
The Story of Late Night
Nov. 8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
Nov. 13
Boogie (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
Nov. 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
Nov. 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Nov. 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Nov. 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Nov. 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Nov. 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Nov. 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Nov. 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Nov. 28
Anna Karenina (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Nov. 29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Amazon
Nov. 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children Of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Eragon (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In Time (2011)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
Johnny English (2003)
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Major Payne (1995)
Meet Dave (2008)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Predator 2 (1990)
Rushmore (1999)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Snatch (2000)
Stuck On You (2003)
The Big Year (2011)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Three Men And A Baby (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Vantage Point (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wimbledon (2004)
Series
Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)
Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Nov. 5
Movies
*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Snowmance (2017)
The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
Series
Pete the Cat – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Tampa Baes – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 12
Movies
Mayor Pete – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Finding You (2021)
Series
Always Jane – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 16
Movies
Beginners (2011)
Nov. 19
Series
Everybody Loves Natti – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Wheel of Time – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 20
Movies
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
Nov. 24
Series
Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
Special
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special (2021)
Nov. 26
Movies
Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Nov. 29
Movies
Burning – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Disney+
Nov. 3
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109
Nov. 5
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
Nov. 10
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110
Nov. 12
Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney Plus Premiere
Entrelozados (S1) – Disney Plus Series Premiere
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Home Sweet Home Alone
Jungle Cruise
Olaf Presents (S1) – Disney Plus Series Premiere
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
An all-new short from The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2, 5 episodes) – Disney+ Series Premiere
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – Disney+ Premiere
Nov. 17
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Nov. 19
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
Nov. 24
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 25
The Beatles: Get Back, Part One – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 26
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
Nov. 27
The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three – Disney Plus Documentary Premiere