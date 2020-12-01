Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In December
The coronavirus pandemic changed everything for Hollywood. What hurts some studio bottom lines, however, is great for viewers, as more and more we're able to choose between going to the theater for the old-school experience of a new movie premiere or staying put at home.
December 2020 offers a perfect example with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, which will have its Christmas day premiere in theaters and on HBO. Just a year ago it would've been hard to imagine such a hotly-anticipated sequel becoming available at home upon release.
The major streaming services still have plenty of what we usually expect as well. On Netflix game show fans will get to see the late host Alex Trebek's final seasons with five specials featuring past champions as well as the December 23rd premiere of George Clooney's next film, melancholy sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky.
Hulu has the Lord of the Rings movies available beginning December 1st and Disney+ will stream the rest of the second season of The Mandalorian. Finally, the James Bond classics Goldeneye and Goldfinger will also come to Hulu so you can get a little 007 in before No Time To Die premieres in 2021.
Check out the full lists of everything new below. It's December, the perfect month to just stay inside and binge to your heart's content.
Netflix
Dec. 1
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
Angela’s Christmas Wish
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
Are You The One? (Seasons 1-2)
Chef
Effie Gray
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Gormiti (Season 1)
Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2)
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park II
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
Marauders
Monster House
Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings (Season 3)
Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)
The Da Vinci Code
The Guest (Season 1)
The Happytime Murders
The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)
The Repair Shop (Season 3)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
U-Turn
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds (Season 1)
Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Dec. 3
Between Maybes
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas
Dec. 4
Bhaag Bhaag Baag (Season 1)
Big Mouth (Season 4)
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders)
King of Jo’Burg (Season 1)
Leyla Everlasting
Mank
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3)
Selena: The Series (Season 1)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3)
Dec. 5
Detention: The Series (Season 1)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 7
100 Days My Prince (Season 1)
Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2)
Room 2806: The Accusation
Dec. 8
André & his olive tree
Bobbleheads The Movie
Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias (Part 3)
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Triple 9
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Kalel, 15
Regiment Diaries (Season 2)
Rose Island
The Big Show Show: Christmas
The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1)
Dec. 10
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1)
The Prom
Torbaaz
Dec. 11
Giving Voice
Dec. 12
Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)
Dec. 14
A California Christmas
Hilda (Season 2)
Tiny Pretty Things
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew: New York (Seasons 1-2)
Pup Academy (Season 2)
Song Exploder (Vol. 2)
Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1-2)
The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13)
The Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made in Honório (Season 1)
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How to Ruin Christmas
Incarnate
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Nocturnal Animals
Run On (Season 1)
The Ripper
Dec. 17
Braven
Love You to the Stars and Back
Morphle (Season 2)
Dec. 18
Guest House
Home for Christmas (Season 2)
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1)
Sweet Home (Season 1)
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
Dec. 21
The Con Is On
Dec. 22
After We Collided
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Timmy Time (Season 2)
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Dec. 25
Bridgerton (Season 1)
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Bøning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3)
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 3)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)
Dec. 28
Rango
Dec. 30
Equinox (Season 1)
Transformers: War for Cyberton (Chapter 2)
Dec. 31
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)
Hulu
Dec. 1
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd: Part 5″ (Season 1, Dubbed & Subbed, TMS)
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte’s Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside With You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 4
The Hardy Boys (Season 1)
Brassic (Season 2)
Deutschland 89 (Season 1)
My Hero Academia (Season 4, Dubbed)
She Dies Tomorrow
Dec. 5
Black Ops
God’s Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones
Waiting For The Barbarians
Dec. 6
How To Fake A War
The Secret Garden
Dec. 7
Valley Girl
Dec. 8
Nurses (Series premiere, NBC)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn
Dec. 10
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
Out Stealing Horses
Dec. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 2)
Rent-A-Pal
Spy Cat
Dec. 12
Endless
Dec. 15
Dirt Music
Hitman: Agent 47
Dec. 16
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
Dec. 18
The Hero
Dec. 21
NOS4A2 (Season 2, AMC)
Dec. 22
You Cannot Kill David Arquette
Dec. 23
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
Dec. 25
Soldiers of Fortune
Dec. 26
Letterkenny (Season 9)
Dec. 27
The Masked Singer (Season 5, FOX)
American Animals
Dec. 28
Hope Gap
Our Idiot Brother
Dec. 31
Bayou Caviar
Supervized
Disney+
Dec. 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 6)
Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep on Rollin’
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Big Good Wolf
Dec. 11
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 7)
Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: An Ordinary Date
Dec. 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Season 1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (Season 1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous Worlds: New York, United HeroeZ
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian (Season 2, Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Just the Four of Us
Dec. 25
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras—Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
Amazon Prime
Dec. 1
12 Disasters (Moviesphere)
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet (Up Faith & Family)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (Showtime)
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá (Pantaya)
Love at the Christmas Table (Lifetime Movie Club)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Outlaw’s Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas (Up Faith & Family)
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King’s Speech
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
A House Divided (Season 1, Urban Movie Channel)
City On A Hill (Season 1, Showtime)
Enterprice (Season 1, Topic)
George Gently (Season 1, Acorn TV)
How the States Got Their Shapes (Season 1, History Vault)
Idiomatic (Season 1, Sundance Now)
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays (Season 1, PBS Living)
L Word Generation Q (Season 1, Showtime)
Mr. Selfridge (Season 1, PBS Masterpiece)
Murder in the Bayou(Season 1, Showtime)
My Crazy Ex (Season 1, A&E Crime Central)
No Passport Required (Season 1, PBS Living)
NOVA: The Planets (Season 1, PBS Documentaries)
Ray Donovan (Season 1, Showtime)
Roadkill (Season 1, MotorTrend)
Spanish Princess (Season 1, STARZ)
The Affair (Season 1, Showtime)
The Berlin Dance School (Season 1, PBS Masterpiece)
Tom & Jerry Tales (Season 1, Boomerang)
Wild Kratts: China Adventure (Season 1, PBS Kids)
Work in Progress (Season 1, Showtime)
Dec. 4
The Sound of Metal
Dec. 7
Valley Girl
Dec. 8
The Bernie Mac Show (Seasons 1-5)
Mad About You (Seasons 1-8)
Dec. 11
I’m Your Woman
Clifford the Big Red Dog (Season 3)
The Wilds (Season 1)
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) (Season 1)
Dec. 16
The Expanse (Season 5)
Dec. 17
Blackbird
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt
Dec. 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Soldiers of Fortune
Dec. 27
The House Sitter
Dec. 28
Hope Gap
Dec. 30
Yearly Departed
Dec. 31
Supervized
HBO/HBO Max
Dec. 1
3 Godfathers (1949)
40 Days And 40 Nights (2002) (HBO)
Absolute Power (1997)
Adam Ruins Everything (Seasons 2-3)
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018)
Amistad (1997) (HBO)
Annabelle: Creation (2017) (HBO)
The Bay (2012) (HBO)
The Beguiled (2017) (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt (2017)
The Bishop’s Wife (1947)
The Blind Side (2009) (HBO)
Blow-Up (1966)
The Book Of Henry (2017) (HBO)
Bright Young Things (2004) (HBO)
Bundle of Joy (1956)
The Carbonaro Effect (Seasons 2-5)
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (2019)
A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits (2016)
Code 46 (2004) (HBO)
Comedy Knockout (2016)
Contraband (2012) (HBO)
Crimes of the Century (2013)
The Crow (1994) (HBO)
The Crow: City Of Angels (1996) (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) (HBO)
Dead Wives Club (Season 1)
Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-4)
De Blanco La Patuda (2020) (HBO)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Demolition Man (1993)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) (HBO)
Fallen (1998)
Falling Skies (2011)
The Family Man (2000) (HBO)
Father of the Bride (1950)
Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) (HBO)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
The Final Destination (2009)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015)
Freelancers (2012) (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)
The Girl With All The Gifts (2016) (HBO)
Gladiator (2000)
Gun Crazy (1950)
Harry And The Hendersons (1987) (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland (2019)
Hero (2004) (HBO)
The History of Comedy (2017)
Holiday Affair (1949)
Hot Fuzz (2007) (HBO)
How It Really Happened (Seasons 1-4)
The Human Stain (2003) (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh (2014)
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo (2018)
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)
Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)
Juice (1992)
Just My Luck (2006) (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (2018)
The Last Samurai (2003)
La Unidad (2020)
Logan’s Run (1976)
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Misery (1990) (HBO)
The Misery Index (2013)
My Dream is Yours (1949)
Nancy Drew (2007)
No Blade of Grass (1970)
The Omega Man (1971)
On Moonlight Bay (1951)
Outbreak (1995)
Paid Off with Michael Torpey (2018)
Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO)
Period of Adjustment (1962)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History (2018)
Project X (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (2016)
The Redemption Project (2019)
Risky Business (1983)
Robots (2005) (HBO)
Rock Of Ages (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas (1948)
Room for One More (1952)
Sanctum (2011) (HBO)
The Sentinel (2006) (HBO)
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004) (HBO)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (Unrated version) (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me (2017)
Southland (Seasons 1-5)
Soylent Green (1973)
Spawn (1997)
Stargirl (Season 1)
Striptease (1996)
Susan Slept Here (1954)
Talk Show the Game Show (2017)
Tea for Two (1950)
Those Who Can’t (2016)
Three Godfathers (1936)
THX 1138 (1971)
Timeline (2003) (HBO)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
True Grit (2010) (HBO)
Unfaithful (2002) (HBO)
Unmasking a Killer (2018)
Very Scary People (Season 1)
The Wedding Date (2005) (HBO)
Westworld (1973)
What Bitch? (2020) (HBO)
Wrath of the Titans (2012) (HBO)
Wrecked (2019)
Yogi Bear (2010)
Young Man with a Horn (1949)
Dec. 2
Baby God (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 3
Full Bloom (Season finale)
Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)
Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special (2020)
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)
Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Season 1)
Dec. 4
Beyond the Spotlight (Season 1)
Bright Now: Alien Worlds (2020)
Engineering the Future (2020)
Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)
La Leyenda Negra (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 5
The Photograph (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 6
Euphoria (Special) (HBO)
Murder on Middle Beach (Docuseries finale) (HBO)
Dec. 7
Axios (Season finale) (HBO)
Dec. 8
40 Years a Prisoner (2020) (HBO)
La Jauria (Season 1)
One Night in Bangkok (2020)
Dec. 9
Alabama Snake (2020) (HBO)
The Trial of Christine Keeler (Season 1)
Dec. 10
4 Blocks (Seasons 1-3)
Esme & Roy (Holiday special)
Haute Dog (Holiday special)
House of Ho (Series premiere)
Let Them All Talk (2020)
Summer Camp Island (Season 3 premiere)
Veneno (Season finale)
Valley of Tears (Season finale)
Dec. 11
Adult Material (Season 1)
Midnight Family (2020) (HBO)
One Way or Another (Season finale) (HBO)
Dec. 12
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 15
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Dec. 16
The Art of Political Murder (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 17
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant (Limited series finale)
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Special)
Love Monster (Season 1-2)
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
Dec. 18
Diego Torres Sinfonico (Season 1) (HBO)
Hasta que la boda nos separe (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 19
Wendy (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 20
I Used to Go Here (2020) (HBO)
Dec. 21
Industry (Season finale) (HBO)
Dec. 23
Squish (Season 1)
Dec. 25
The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Dec. 26
Independence Day (1996) (Extended version) (HBO)
Road Trip (Season 1)
Dec. 28
His Dark Materials (Season 2 finale) (HBO)
Dec. 29
Los días de la ballena (2019) (HBO)
Dec. 30
The Champ (1979)
Conan Without Borders