Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In December

Blockbuster premieres like "Wonder Woman 1984" and George Clooney's "The Midnight Sky" make December a great month for binge-watchers.

Warner Bros.

The coronavirus pandemic changed everything for Hollywood. What hurts some studio bottom lines, however, is great for viewers, as more and more we're able to choose between going to the theater for the old-school experience of a new movie premiere or staying put at home.

December 2020 offers a perfect example with Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, which will have its Christmas day premiere in theaters and on HBO. Just a year ago it would've been hard to imagine such a hotly-anticipated sequel becoming available at home upon release.

The major streaming services still have plenty of what we usually expect as well. On Netflix game show fans will get to see the late host Alex Trebek's final seasons with five specials featuring past champions as well as the December 23rd premiere of George Clooney's next film, melancholy sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky.

Hulu has the Lord of the Rings movies available beginning December 1st and Disney+ will stream the rest of the second season of The Mandalorian. Finally, the James Bond classics Goldeneye and Goldfinger will also come to Hulu so you can get a little 007 in before No Time To Die premieres in 2021.

Check out the full lists of everything new below. It's December, the perfect month to just stay inside and binge to your heart's content.

Netflix

Dec. 1

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

Angela’s Christmas Wish

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One? (Seasons 1-2)

Chef

Effie Gray

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Gormiti (Season 1)

Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2)

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park II

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

Marauders

Monster House

Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings (Season 3)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

The Da Vinci Code

The Guest (Season 1)

The Happytime Murders

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1)

The Repair Shop (Season 3)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

U-Turn

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds (Season 1)

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Between Maybes

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas

Dec. 4

Bhaag Bhaag Baag (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 4)

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders)

King of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Leyla Everlasting

Mank

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3)

Selena: The Series (Season 1)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3)

Dec. 5

Detention: The Series (Season 1)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2)

Room 2806: The Accusation

Dec. 8

André & his olive tree

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Kalel, 15

Regiment Diaries (Season 2)

Rose Island

The Big Show Show: Christmas

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1)

Dec. 10

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1)

The Prom

Torbaaz

Dec. 11

Giving Voice

Dec. 12

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

Dec. 14

A California Christmas

Hilda (Season 2)

Tiny Pretty Things

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew: New York (Seasons 1-2)

Pup Academy (Season 2)

Song Exploder (Vol. 2)

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1-2)

The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13)

The Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made in Honório (Season 1)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How to Ruin Christmas

Incarnate

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nocturnal Animals

Run On (Season 1)

The Ripper

Dec. 17

Braven

Love You to the Stars and Back

Morphle (Season 2)

Dec. 18

Guest House

Home for Christmas (Season 2)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1)

Sweet Home (Season 1)

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

Dec. 21

The Con Is On

Dec. 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time (Season 2)

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Dec. 25

Bridgerton (Season 1)

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Bøning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 3)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

Dec. 28

Rango

Dec. 30

Equinox (Season 1)

Transformers: War for Cyberton (Chapter 2)

Dec. 31

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)

Hulu

Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd: Part 5″ (Season 1, Dubbed & Subbed, TMS)

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Black Dynamite

Body of Evidence

Cake

Charlotte’s Web

Cliffhanger

Con Air

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria

Eyes Wide Shut

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden

Here On Earth

Hot Air

Into the Blue

Love Potion No. 9

Our Family Wedding

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Southside With You

Strategic Air Command

Sunshine

The 6th Day

The Chumscrubber

The Client

The Color of Money

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Hurt Locker

The January Man

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The November Man

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Young Victoria

True Confessions

Two Weeks

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys (Season 1)

Brassic (Season 2)

Deutschland 89 (Season 1)

My Hero Academia (Season 4, Dubbed)

She Dies Tomorrow

Dec. 5

Black Ops

God’s Own Country

It Had To Be You

Mr. Jones

Waiting For The Barbarians

Dec. 6

How To Fake A War

The Secret Garden

Dec. 7

Valley Girl

Dec. 8

Nurses (Series premiere, NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 2)

Rent-A-Pal

Spy Cat

Dec. 12

Endless

Dec. 15

Dirt Music

Hitman: Agent 47

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Dec. 18

The Hero

Dec. 21

NOS4A2 (Season 2, AMC)

Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

Dec. 25

Soldiers of Fortune

Dec. 26

Letterkenny (Season 9)

Dec. 27

The Masked Singer (Season 5, FOX)

American Animals

Dec. 28

Hope Gap

Our Idiot Brother

Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar

Supervized

Disney+

Dec. 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 6)

Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep on Rollin’

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Big Good Wolf

Dec. 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian (Season 2, Episode 7)

Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: An Ordinary Date

Dec. 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Season 1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (Season 1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous Worlds: New York, United HeroeZ

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Extras—Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian (Season 2, Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Just the Four of Us

Dec. 25

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras—Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

Amazon Prime

Dec. 1

12 Disasters (Moviesphere)

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (Showtime)

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outlaw’s Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King’s Speech

The Kingmaker (Showtime)

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

A House Divided (Season 1, Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill (Season 1, Showtime)

Enterprice (Season 1, Topic)

George Gently (Season 1, Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes (Season 1, History Vault)

Idiomatic (Season 1, Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays (Season 1, PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q (Season 1, Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge (Season 1, PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou(Season 1, Showtime)

My Crazy Ex (Season 1, A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required (Season 1, PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets (Season 1, PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan (Season 1, Showtime)

Roadkill (Season 1, MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess (Season 1, STARZ)

The Affair (Season 1, Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School (Season 1, PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales (Season 1, Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure (Season 1, PBS Kids)

Work in Progress (Season 1, Showtime)

Dec. 4

The Sound of Metal

Dec. 7

Valley Girl

Dec. 8

The Bernie Mac Show (Seasons 1-5)

Mad About You (Seasons 1-8)

Dec. 11

I’m Your Woman

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Season 3)

The Wilds (Season 1)

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria) (Season 1)

Dec. 16

The Expanse (Season 5)

Dec. 17

Blackbird

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Soldiers of Fortune

Dec. 27

The House Sitter

Dec. 28

Hope Gap

Dec. 30

Yearly Departed

Dec. 31

Supervized

HBO/HBO Max

Dec. 1

3 Godfathers (1949)

40 Days And 40 Nights (2002) (HBO)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything (Seasons 2-3)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018)

Amistad (1997) (HBO)

Annabelle: Creation (2017) (HBO)

The Bay (2012) (HBO)

The Beguiled (2017) (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt (2017)

The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

The Blind Side (2009) (HBO)

Blow-Up (1966)

The Book Of Henry (2017) (HBO)

Bright Young Things (2004) (HBO)

Bundle of Joy (1956)

The Carbonaro Effect (Seasons 2-5)

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta (2019)

A Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits (2016)

Code 46 (2004) (HBO)

Comedy Knockout (2016)

Contraband (2012) (HBO)

Crimes of the Century (2013)

The Crow (1994) (HBO)

The Crow: City Of Angels (1996) (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) (HBO)

Dead Wives Club (Season 1)

Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-4)

De Blanco La Patuda (2020) (HBO)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012) (HBO)

Fallen (1998)

Falling Skies (2011)

The Family Man (2000) (HBO)

Father of the Bride (1950)

Fifty Shades Of Black (2016) (HBO)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015)

Freelancers (2012) (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Girl With All The Gifts (2016) (HBO)

Gladiator (2000)

Gun Crazy (1950)

Harry And The Hendersons (1987) (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland (2019)

Hero (2004) (HBO)

The History of Comedy (2017)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Fuzz (2007) (HBO)

How It Really Happened (Seasons 1-4)

The Human Stain (2003) (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh (2014)

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo (2018)

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Juice (1992)

Just My Luck (2006) (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (2018)

The Last Samurai (2003)

La Unidad (2020)

Logan’s Run (1976)

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Misery (1990) (HBO)

The Misery Index (2013)

My Dream is Yours (1949)

Nancy Drew (2007)

No Blade of Grass (1970)

The Omega Man (1971)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Outbreak (1995)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey (2018)

Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO)

Period of Adjustment (1962)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History (2018)

Project X (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack (2016)

The Redemption Project (2019)

Risky Business (1983)

Robots (2005) (HBO)

Rock Of Ages (2012) (Extended version) (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Room for One More (1952)

Sanctum (2011) (HBO)

The Sentinel (2006) (HBO)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004) (HBO)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) (Unrated version) (HBO)

Something’s Killing Me (2017)

Southland (Seasons 1-5)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spawn (1997)

Stargirl (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Susan Slept Here (1954)

Talk Show the Game Show (2017)

Tea for Two (1950)

Those Who Can’t (2016)

Three Godfathers (1936)

THX 1138 (1971)

Timeline (2003) (HBO)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

True Grit (2010) (HBO)

Unfaithful (2002) (HBO)

Unmasking a Killer (2018)

Very Scary People (Season 1)

The Wedding Date (2005) (HBO)

Westworld (1973)

What Bitch? (2020) (HBO)

Wrath of the Titans (2012) (HBO)

Wrecked (2019)

Yogi Bear (2010)

Young Man with a Horn (1949)

Dec. 2

Baby God (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 3

Full Bloom (Season finale)

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)

Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special (2020)

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Season 1)

Dec. 4

Beyond the Spotlight (Season 1)

Bright Now: Alien Worlds (2020)

Engineering the Future (2020)

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1)

La Leyenda Negra (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 5

The Photograph (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 6

Euphoria (Special) (HBO)

Murder on Middle Beach (Docuseries finale) (HBO)

Dec. 7

Axios (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 8

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) (HBO)

La Jauria (Season 1)

One Night in Bangkok (2020)

Dec. 9

Alabama Snake (2020) (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler (Season 1)

Dec. 10

4 Blocks (Seasons 1-3)

Esme & Roy (Holiday special)

Haute Dog (Holiday special)

House of Ho (Series premiere)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

Summer Camp Island (Season 3 premiere)

Veneno (Season finale)

Valley of Tears (Season finale)

Dec. 11

Adult Material (Season 1)

Midnight Family (2020) (HBO)

One Way or Another (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 12

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 15

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Dec. 16

The Art of Political Murder (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 17

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant (Limited series finale)

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 (Special)

Love Monster (Season 1-2)

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

Dec. 18

Diego Torres Sinfonico (Season 1) (HBO)

Hasta que la boda nos separe (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 19

Wendy (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 20

I Used to Go Here (2020) (HBO)

Dec. 21

Industry (Season finale) (HBO)

Dec. 23

Squish (Season 1)

Dec. 25

The West Wing (Seasons 1-7)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Dec. 26

Independence Day (1996) (Extended version) (HBO)

Road Trip (Season 1)

Dec. 28

His Dark Materials (Season 2 finale) (HBO)

Dec. 29

Los días de la ballena (2019) (HBO)

Dec. 30

The Champ (1979)

Conan Without Borders