‘F1’ Final Trailer: Brad Pitt Lines Up Alongside Max Verstappen Ahead Of Racing Movie’s June Debut

Pitt’s gritty character brings substance and drama to the hotly anticipated racing movie from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski.

(Formula 1/YouTube)

The last trailer for Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski’s revved-up racing movie set within the cutthroat world of Formula 1 shows grit and a lone-wolf disposition from the main character, Brad Pitt’s veteran driver Sonny Hayes.

Hayes’ hodgepodge of DIY-style tattoos is visible as he plows through a home workout in a dank bedroom—the scene is overdubbed with a conversation between him and Kerry Condon’s Kate, Hayes’s APXGP team’s race director. “The only question here is, ‘Why does Sonny Hayes come back to F1?'” Hayes asks.

Another scene shows Hayes and his APXGP teammate, played by Damson Idris, lined up alongside several real current drivers, including Red Bull’s reigning, four-time world champion Max Verstappen. But, as fans know, F1’s format and limited number of just 20 seats creates a brutally competitive environment that often breeds bitter rivalries between pairs of teammates. The trailer brings that idiosyncratic sporting phenomenon to the forefront as Idris’s Joshua “Noah” Pearce doesn’t just rib, but outright insult Hayes publicly at a press conference: “I think it’s really wonderful that APX is giving second chances to the elderly.”

Several other details lend credence to what seven-time F1 champ and producer Lewis Hamilton says is “as authentic a racing movie has ever been.” Sequences captured by car-mounted cameras look just like the real on-boards seen by F1 fans who tune into GPs, there are sponsorship decals by brands like IWC and Tommy Hilfiger, and the pit stops are on-point. We’ll see just how real F1 comes across when it hits theaters on June 27—watch the final trailer below: