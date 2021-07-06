'Fast & Furious' Fans Are Celebrating 'F9' With Vin Diesel 'Family' Memes

Diesel's muscle car-obsessed character Dom Toretto is being inserted into scenes from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park" and other movies and TV shows.

F9 just set another post-pandemic record by becoming the first American movie to earn $500 million globally at the box office, per Variety. But there's another way of measuring the latest Fast and Furious installment's popularity: in Vin Diesel memes.

Even those who've never watched a single scene from the high-octane franchise likely know that the bald-and-burly star's Dominic Toretto is big on family.

By Insider's count, the word "family" is said by Dom seven times in F9 alone, for a grand total of 51 total mentions throughout F&F's history.

Fans aren't afraid to lean into Toretto's overkill obsession with "family" as a virtue by inserting him into several other cinematic and television universes, as Hypebeast notes. Take this John Wick crossover, in which Toretto responds to the kidnapping of the hitman's dog with, "Dogs are family. Let's get them."

It's a versatile formula that's been applied scenes from Marvel movies, Dragon Ball Z, Jurassic Park, and Home Alone, among others.

As F9 continues to kill it at the box office, enjoy some of the Toretto's best "Family" memes below: