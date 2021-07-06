'Fast & Furious' Fans Are Celebrating 'F9' With Vin Diesel 'Family' Memes

Diesel's muscle car-obsessed character Dom Toretto is being inserted into scenes from "Star Wars," "Jurassic Park" and other movies and TV shows.
Author:
Publish date:
f9header-1-768x516

F9 just set another post-pandemic record by becoming the first American movie to earn $500 million globally at the box office, per Variety. But there's another way of measuring the latest Fast and Furious installment's popularity: in Vin Diesel memes. 

Even those who've never watched a single scene from the high-octane franchise likely know that the bald-and-burly star's Dominic Toretto is big on family. 

By Insider's count, the word "family" is said by Dom seven times in F9 alone, for a grand total of 51 total mentions throughout F&F's history. 

Fans aren't afraid to lean into Toretto's overkill obsession with "family" as a virtue by inserting him into several other cinematic and television universes, as Hypebeast notes. Take this John Wick crossover, in which Toretto responds to the kidnapping of the hitman's dog with, "Dogs are family. Let's get them."

It's a versatile formula that's been applied scenes from Marvel movies, Dragon Ball Z, Jurassic Park, and Home Alone, among others. 

As F9 continues to kill it at the box office, enjoy some of the Toretto's best "Family" memes below: 

No image description

vin-diese-f9
Entertainment

'Fast & Furious' Fans Are Celebrating 'F9' With Vin Diesel 'Family' Memes

wheeler-fishing-pilar-1
News

Ernest Hemingway's Iconic Boat 'Pilar' is Back—And You Can Buy One

GettyImages-1298059627-mcgregor-poirier-promo
Sports

Dustin Poirier Reveals How Conor McGregor Can Beat Him at UFC 264

Hispano-Suiza Carmen Promo
Rides

Hispano-Suiza Returns to Glory With 1,100-HP, $2 Million Electric Hypercar

Shinola Eyeglasses Promo
Style

Shinola’s New Sunglasses Are Every Bit as Stylish as Their Watches

Alica Schmidt Promo
Sports

Meet 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alicia Schmidt, Who's Headed To Tokyo Olympics

Air Time Watches Inspired by Aviation, Aeronautics and Pilots Promo
Style

Take Flight With The World's Coolest Pilot's Watches

zuck-4-muricah (1)
News

Internet Reacts To Mark Zuckerberg’s Flag-Waving, Surfboard-Riding July 4th Video

Porsche 911 Book Promo
Rides

Celebrate the Legendary Porsche 911 With This Coffee Table Book

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT