Vin Diesel Declares 'Cinema is Back!' As 'F9' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record

'F9' crushed the previous pandemic record held by 'A Quiet Place Part II.'
Author:
Publish date:
f9header-1-768x516

F9 blew the doors off the movie box office this weekend---becoming the world's highest-grossing movie since the COVID-19 pandemic forced movie theaters to shut their doors in 2020.

The ninth Fast and Furious sequel raced to a record-breaking $70 million at the domestic box office over its opening weekend — topping the recent record held by John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II which brought in $48.3 million.

Star Vin Diesel celebrated by issuing a triumphant statement celebrating the film's success.

“I think what feels best is just the idea that people are returning to the theatrical experience. It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’" said Diesel, who appeared with F9 co-star Charlize Theron in support of an event for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), reports the New York Post.

Diesel, aka Dom Toretto in the long-running action movie franchise, praised F9 studio Universal for holding off on a streaming release during the pandemic and waiting for theaters to reopen instead.

“You can’t fault another studio for wanting to stream a movie, but the ones like Universal are bold enough to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to support the theatrical release.’ I take my hat off to them,” Diesel said.

Meanwhile, in unrelated Fast & Furious news, the custom Toyota Supra driven by late FF actor Paul Walker just sold for $550,000, becoming the most expensive Supra ever.

No image description

vin-diese-f9
Entertainment

Vin Diesel Declares 'Cinema is Back!' As 'F9' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record

Qunetin Tarantino Promo
Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino Says He Will Retire After One More Movie

Bartender's Guide to Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

A Bartender's Guide to Bourbon: Experts Share Best Bottles and Whiskey Tips

Elle Reve Promo
Style

Model Nazanin Mandi on Her Body-Positive  Elle Rêve Lingerie Line

SamAdams-AmericanGiant-3700
Food & Drink

Exclusive First Look: Sam Adams & American Giant Launch Patriotic Summer Beer Collab

shang-chi-legend-ten-rings-marvel 2
Entertainment

Watch Marvel’s New Action-Packed ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer

Dr. Greenthumb's x Stundenglass promo
Gear

Cypress Hill's B Real Debuts Luxury Cannabis Hookah With Dr. Greenthumb's & Stundenglass

The Art of the Japanese Cocktail (8)
Food & Drink

Exploring The Fine Art of Japanese Craft Cocktails

facebook-Linked_Image___Space-Perspective_Journey-1080x648
Travel

Florida Company Wants to Fly People to Space In Giant Balloons Starting in 2024

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT