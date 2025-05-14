‘Ballerina’ Final Trailer: Ana de Armas Sets ‘John Wick’ Universe Ablaze In Spin-Off Movie Teaser

“From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” hits theaters on June 6.

(Lionsgate Movies/YouTube)

With the theatrical release just weeks away, Lionsgate has unveiled the final trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. The latest glimpse into the highly anticipated action thriller aims to deliver the franchise’s signature blend of stylish violence and intricate world-building. Set chronologically during the events of 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the upcoming Ballerina centers on Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin trained by the lethal Ruska Roma crime syndicate. Fans of Parabellum may recall a brief scene featuring a young ballerina rehearsing at the syndicate’s headquarters, led by the formidable Director, played once again by Anjelica Huston. That young dancer, now portrayed by de Armas, is driven by a quest for vengeance following the brutal murder of her father.

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. (Photo Credit: Murray Close)

The final trailer opens with Eve dramatically in the line of fire of a rifle-wielding John Wick (Keanu Reeves). She is heard intoning, “When you think of me, you should think of fire,” as she stands in front of a flaming backdrop. While some of the subsequent footage includes action sequences already seen in previous Ballerina trailers, it showcases de Armas’s fierce portrayal as she navigates a dangerous underworld, dispatching enemies with lethal grace. Her determined vow uttered in the final teaser, “This isn’t done until they’re dead,” underscores the high-stakes vibe of the clip.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Returning alongside Huston are franchise stalwarts Ian McShane as the Continental Hotel owner Winston and Lance Reddick as the hotel’s loyal concierge, Charon. The film introduces new players to the Wick universe, including Gabriel Byrne as the villainous Chancellor and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Nogi, Eve’s mentor, along with Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine, and Catalina Sandino Moreno and David Castaneda. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6. Watch the final trailer below.