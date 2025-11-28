FKA Twigs, Chloë Sevigny Added To Erotic Indie Thriller ‘The Lonely Woman’

The film —which co-stars acclaimed Americana musicians Sturgill Simpson and Bonnie “Prince” Billy — was directed by electronic music duo Boy Harsher and is set for release in 2026.

(Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

FKA Twigs is pairing the release of her latest album with an acting role in an upcoming indie movie from Boy Harsher, the darkwave electronic duo. Deadline reports that Twigs and actress Chloë Sevigny have joined the cast of Boy Harsher’s feature directorial debut, The Lonely Woman.

The film —which co-stars acclaimed Americana musicians Sturgill Simpson and Bonnie “Prince” Billy — recently wrapped filming in upstate New York and is slated for release in 2026.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The film’s official plot synopsis reads: “An unnerving, sensual and atmospheric horror-thriller set in the forgotten corners of rural New England, THE LONELY WOMAN follows a woman marked by her first love’s death in a mountain tunnel. Drawn into the mystery of a new disappearance, she finds herself confronting a seductive and terrifying presence buried beneath the town.”

The cinematic project’s synth-focused score will be provided by Boy Harsher themselves, who recently opened for Grammy-nominated hardcore heroes Turnstile on the Baltimore band’s national tour.

The casting announcement caps a remarkably busy year for Twigs — one in which she has doubled down on her redefined sound and did more movie acting following her role in 2024’s forgettable The Crow reboot.

On Nov. 14, Twigs dropped Eusexua Afterglow, a follow-up to her critically praised 2025 album Eusexua, heralded with a music video for “Hard.” The original release marked her first full studio album since 2019’s Magdalene and showcased her shift toward avant-pop, techno and club sounds.

Eusexua spawned several standalone singles, including “Eusexua,” “Perfect Stranger,” and “Drums of Death.” The follow-up, Afterglow, arrived alongside a fresh set of tracks, reflecting the project’s evolution into something more expansive than a conventional deluxe edition.

Eusexua was supported by a 2025 world tour that began in March across Europe before moving toward North America. The tour initially promised city stops including Paris, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles. However, visa complications forced her to cancel the planned North American dates —a disappointment she acknowledged publicly.