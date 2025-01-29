FKA Twigs Unveils ‘Striptease’ Video & 2025 Tour Dates

The singer/model/actress is winning raves for her new album, “Eusexua.”

(Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

FKA Twigs is currently basking in rave reviews for her third album, Eusexua, which expands upon the hit title track named as one of the best songs of 2024 by The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, The Ringer, Stereogum and more. The singer, model and actress—who starred in last year’s The Crow remake—also dropped a cinematic, Jordan Hemingway-directed video for her new song, “Striptease,” which she first played after hosting a rave at Brooklyn’s hipster-chic Market Hotel.

In her 2024 cover story for British Vogue , Twigs explained the meaning of “Eusexua” which she defined as the “moment before an orgasm: pure nothingness but also pure focus in a state of eusexua. That’s kind of the way I want to live my life right now.” Twigs, who recently performed her album’s title song during Anyma’s mind-bending shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas, is also kicking off exclusive tour dates to support her latest danceable disc.

Twigs launches her Eusexua 2025 Tour, her first since 2019, this spring. While the majority of dates are already sold out, Twigs will open the tour on March 8 in Prague, “the city whose rich techno scene served as inspiration for Eusexua,” notes Anti Music. “In Prague, I discovered a raw community of all different types of people altogether wanting to rid themselves of their demons, of their negativity, and felt that through going out and raving every single weekend, through the weekend, I was able to heal myself,” she said of the album’s inspiration process, per Forbes.

Twigs will later make stops in Berlin, London, Chicago and New York before festival performances at Coachella, Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City, Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris. Check out her “Striptease” video and tour dates here.

2025 FKA Twigs Tour Dates

3/08 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

3/11 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

3/13 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

3/15 – Brussels, BE @ Le Halles de Schaerbeek

3/18 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

3/21 – London, UK @ Magazine

3/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

3/27 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

3/30 – Toronto, ON @ History

3/31 – Toronto, ON @ History

4/3 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown Center

4/4 – New York City, NY @ Knockdown Center

4/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Axe Ceremonia

4/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

6/4 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound

6/8 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green